‘I’ll take your eyes out’ — Victims slashed in vicious Dundee multi attack

By Ciaran Shanks
November 25 2021, 8.00am
Dudhope Court, Dundee
The attack happened at Dudhope Court multi.

An irate slasher attacked two men in a Dundee multi after being accused of stealing a watch.

Barry McGhee, 46, repeatedly struck Darren Binnie and Christopher Walker with a knife during the chaotic incident at Dudhope Court in April last year.

Along with his friend, 55-year-old Colin Henderson, McGhee became involved in a confrontation while they were clutching a mallet and wooden bats.

Both men are facing jail after pleading guilty to the offences at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Watch theft dispute

McGhee, of Bonnybank Road, met Mr Binnie, Mr Walker and others in the city centre, where they were all under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

They then returned to the flat for a period before McGhee was accused of taking a watch.

Fiscal depute Marie Lyons said: “The accused McGhee had left but later that evening, was asked to return to resolve the matter.

“He attended along with Colin Henderson and they were allowed in.

“Barry McGhee was challenged about the watch and became aggressive.

“A scuffle broke out with the witness Binnie and the accused produced a knife and lashed out causing a cut to his neck.

“Darren Binnie’s recollection is vague because of the state of his intoxication.”

‘I’ll take your eyes out’

McGhee was heard to shout: “I’ll take your eyes out. I’ll murder you,” during the incident.

The court heard how McGhee continued to wildly lash out with the knife before lunging at Mr Walker and slashing him to the left side of his face and eyebrow.

McGhee was punched several times by Mr Walker and narrowly avoided slashing his groin after the knife pierced through the front of his joggers.

Thereafter, McGhee and Henderson left but returned to the flat at around 11.30am the next day.

McGhee began waving a mallet and Henderson, of Dallfield Court, produced two wooden sticks and claimed to be a martial arts expert.

They left again but McGhee struck a door with the mallet before police caught up with the pair and arrested them.

Mr Walker suffered a minor laceration to the left side of his face while Mr Binnie suffered minor scratches to his neck.

Neither man required medical treatment.

‘Put your affairs in order’

McGhee pled guilty to repeatedly striking Mr Binnie on the neck with a knife, threatening to kill him and making threats of violence on April 18 last year.

He repeatedly struck Mr Walker on the head and body with a knife.

On April 19, McGhee shouted, swore, brandished a mallet, made threats of violence and struck a door with the mallet as well as being found in possession of a mallet.

Henderson admitted possessing and waving wooden bats.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence until December for social work reports to be prepared.

Their bail orders were allowed to continue.

“Given the history of this case and your cooperation, I will continue bail on this occasion,” the sheriff said.

“You should not read anything into that and you should put your affairs in order.”