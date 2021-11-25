Thursday court round-up — Scratched Mustang and hosed

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Thursday court round-up.

Vandalism bill

A Fife dad has been ordered to cough up £5,000 next week to cover damage he inflicted upon his daughter’s ex-partner’s car and pay another £6,000 in instalments.

Thomas Jackson previously admitted maliciously damaging two cars parked near his home in Main Street, Kinglassie, on April 25.

Jackson, 56, identified one of the vehicles parked at the village’s primary school as belonging to his daughter’s former partner, who had been involved in an unprosecuted incident in 2009.

In the early hours of the morning, Jackson sneaked out and damaged both cars.

He smashed one windscreen and scored paintwork on both vehicles, causing £11,000 worth of damage.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard he was caught in the act at around 1.20am by a dashcam in one of the vehicles – a yellow Ford Mustang.

The court heard Jackson had admitted leaving “fairly extensive scratches”.

Jackson had previously been given time to save money for a compensation order but had not managed due to moving house.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane ordered him to pay the £5,000 he has saved within the next seven days and the rest at £200 per month.

Attacked in own home

Tommy Doyle, who attacked one-time murder accused Angela Newlands in her home in Crieff, has been told to expect a lengthy period of imprisonment.

Father and son van assault

A father and son who drove their van into a woman and then deliberately collided with her car as she tried to escape, have been jailed. Hugh McPhee Snr and Hugh McPhee Jnr admitted assaulting the woman with their car at a Traveller site at Crook of Devon, Kinross-shire in a dispute over a caravan pitch.

Multi assault

Barry McGhee and Colin Henderson were told by a sheriff they should put their affairs in order ahead of sentencing for an assault at the Dudhope Court multi in Dundee. McGhee repeatedly slashed at his victims with a blade as “martial arts expert” Henderson waved two wooden bats around.

Garden hose

A man turned a garden hose on his neighbours during a dispute.

Michael Gall targeted Gordon and Lesley McLeod near his home in Kincardine’s Dewar Avenue on April 24.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, a solicitor pled guilty on his behalf to acting in a threatening and abusive manner.

The 41-year-old’s case was deferred until next month for his personal appearance.

In case you missed it…

Wednesday round-up — Confused and on coke

Tuesday round-up — Leg break and lamp post crashes

Monday round-up — Coke cash grab back and illegal house party

Friday round-up – 79th crime and knight in tarnished armour

The full caseload of the Dundee Crime and Courts Team can be found here.