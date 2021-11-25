Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Scratched Mustang and hosed

By Alan Richardson
November 25 2021, 7.30pm Updated: November 25 2021, 9.17pm
Court round-up graphic

The Thursday court round-up.

Vandalism bill

A Fife dad has been ordered to cough up £5,000 next week to cover damage he inflicted upon his daughter’s ex-partner’s car and pay another £6,000 in instalments.

Thomas Jackson previously admitted maliciously damaging two cars parked near his home in Main Street, Kinglassie, on April 25.

Jackson, 56, identified one of the vehicles parked at the village’s primary school as belonging to his daughter’s former partner, who had been involved in an unprosecuted incident in 2009.

In the early hours of the morning, Jackson sneaked out and damaged both cars.

He smashed one windscreen and scored paintwork on both vehicles, causing £11,000 worth of damage.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard he was caught in the act at around 1.20am by a dashcam in one of the vehicles – a yellow Ford Mustang.

The court heard Jackson had admitted leaving “fairly extensive scratches”.

Jackson had previously been given time to save money for a compensation order but had not managed due to moving house.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane ordered him to pay the £5,000 he has saved within the next seven days and the rest at £200 per month.

Attacked in own home

Tommy Doyle, who attacked one-time murder accused Angela Newlands in her home in Crieff, has been told to expect a lengthy period of imprisonment.

Tommy Doyle was convicted of attacking Angela Newlands in Crieff.
Tommy Doyle was convicted of attacking Angela Newlands in Crieff.

Father and son van assault

A father and son who drove their van into a woman and then deliberately collided with her car as she tried to escape, have been jailed. Hugh McPhee Snr and Hugh McPhee Jnr admitted assaulting the woman with their car at a Traveller site at Crook of Devon, Kinross-shire in a dispute over a caravan pitch.

Multi assault

Barry McGhee and Colin Henderson were told by a sheriff they should put their affairs in order ahead of sentencing for an assault at the Dudhope Court multi in Dundee. McGhee repeatedly slashed at his victims with a blade as “martial arts expert” Henderson waved two wooden bats around.

Dudhope Court, Dundee
The attack happened at Dudhope Court multi.

Garden hose

A man turned a garden hose on his neighbours during a dispute.

Michael Gall targeted Gordon and Lesley McLeod near his home in Kincardine’s Dewar Avenue on April 24.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, a solicitor pled guilty on his behalf to acting in a threatening and abusive manner.

The 41-year-old’s case was deferred until next month for his personal appearance.

In case you missed it…

Wednesday round-up — Confused and on coke

Tuesday round-up — Leg break and lamp post crashes

Monday round-up — Coke cash grab back and illegal house party

Friday round-up  – 79th crime and knight in tarnished armour

Enraged Kinross man set Staffie on police but tail wagging, the ‘friendly’ dog jumped in their van

The full caseload of the Dundee Crime and Courts Team can be found here.