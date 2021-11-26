Sex assault accused denies he was ‘shopping for young women’ on evening of alleged attack

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man accused of sexually assaulting a stranger after a night out in Perth has denied he was “shopping for young women.”

Wieslaw Piotrowski told a jury he met his alleged victim at a city centre taxi rank and invited her back to his home.

The 62-year-old said he helped the woman because she had had “too much to drink” and could not stand on her feet.

Once in his room, she fell asleep on his bed, Piotrowski said.

He told jurors he was “a little bit disgusted” after he woke a short time later to find her on top of him.

He said he was wet with her saliva and urine.

Gardener Piotrowski denies he sexually assaulted the 37-year-old at his home at Perth Airport on November 4, 2018.

He denies allegations he removed her clothing and performed a sex act on her when she was incapable of giving consent.

But when asked by fiscal depute Michael Sweeney if he had touched the woman’s vagina, Piotrowski said: “Maybe when I was trying to dry her (with a towel).

“Maybe my finger slipped.”

Took taxi back to his place

Piotrowski, who moved from Poland to the UK in 2005, took the witness stand on day three of his trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

He said he had gone out in Perth alone and had four small beers in two city centre pubs.

The court heard he met the woman in Mill Street while was waiting for a taxi.

“She was close to me,” he said, speaking through an interpreter.

“She dropped her keys and I helped her.

“We had a conversation and I asked her if she wanted to go back to mine. She agreed.”

The pair took a taxi to his home near Scone.

Piotrowski said he helped her out of the cab and along the path.

“I opened the door for her and she walked inside.

“I showed her the direction to where she must go.”

“To your room?” asked solicitor Paul Ralph.

“Yes,” said Piotrowski. “She went straight onto the bed.”

He helped the woman take off her jacket and shoes, he said.

The woman removed her trousers off and fell asleep, the court was told.

Accused joined woman on the bed

Piotrowski said he had a cigarette and then climbed into bed to sleep.

He said: “I woke up and I had some breathing difficulties.

“I noticed she was on top of me. She had an accident in the bed.”

He said he used a towel to dry the woman.

Piotrowski told the court his alleged victim began to dress herself.

“She said she was going to leave and she wanted me to get a taxi for her,” he said.

Asked if he called her a cab, he said: “No, I didn’t have a number for the taxi and if the taxi driver doesn’t know you they won’t come. I’ve had that problem before.”

He told the court he found her pants in his bed after she left.

“I was a little bit disgusted by her,” Piotrowski said.

“I regret taking her back to my place.”

‘All your Christmases had come at once’

Mr Sweeney asked him: “Were you out shopping for young women that evening?”

Piotrowski replied: “No.”

“But one of the first things you say to her is do you want to come back to mine?” said Mr Sweeney.

“She was very close to me so I asked her,” Piotrowski said, denying that he had set out looking for a “sexual encounter”.

Mr Sweeney said: “You were thinking of taking advantage of her, weren’t you?

“You thought all your Christmases had come at once.”

The trial before Sheriff William Gilchrist continues.