Friday court round-up — Arwen proves a trial in Dundee

A weather-hit final round-up of the week.

Wind proves a trial

A domestic abuse trial was adjourned in Dundee Sheriff Court until after the New Year due to Storm Arwen.

The trial was halfway through the alleged victim’s testimony when Sheriff Paul Brown announced his intention to adjourn.

Sheriff Brown cited the extreme weather warning brought about by Storm Arwen and the distance that witnesses were travelling.

“Witnesses are coming from far afield’, he said.

The trial will resume in mid-January.

The Met Office had issued a rare red weather warning for Dundee, as well as most of east Scotland.

Post-sting death

A suspected Perthshire paedophile due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court was found dead. Andrew Clunie from Caputh had been subject to an online “sting” and his details were passed to police. He was due to appear on an undertaking but the case was treated as not called by the Crown.

Stairs push

A Kirkcaldy man who pushed a woman down a staircase six years ago has been told to be of good behaviour.

Oscar Snaith pled guilty to assaulting the woman at his home in Sir Thomas Elder Court in Kirkcaldy in late 2015.

On an occasion between November 7 and December 12, he pushed the woman on the body.

This caused her to fall down a flight of stairs at the property.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist deferred sentencing until August 23 for the 43-year-old to be of good behaviour.

Sexual predator

Wieslaw Piotrowski, accused by a prosecutor of “shopping for young women” on a night out in Perth, was found guilty of sexual assault after a four-day trial. The 62-year-old took his “totally wrecked” victim into a taxi and attacked her while she slept in his home.

Spurned lover

A spurned lover lied to her former fiancé about a fake suicide attempt after their sudden break-up, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

The woman sent messages to her ex-partner, pretending to be her mother, stating she had committed suicide.

Alexandra Allan was admitted to hospital for a “half-hearted” suicide attempt after breaking up with the woman – a police officer – on December 12, 2019.

Allan, 23, of The Furlongs, Hamilton, had been in a relationship with the woman for six months and they lived together in Dundee.

According to fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson, the police officer broke up with her the day before, after finding out she had lied about her age and name.

“She was required by Police Scotland to disclose her relationship to Dundee police station.

“She was called in on December 11, 2019, where she learned that her partner had legally changed her name and was quite younger than she claimed.

“Allan was then told that the relationship was ended.”

Allan, with her mother’s phone, texted she was “concerned for her life”, that Allan was going into cardiac arrest, and had died by suicide.

She pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond admonished her and said: “This seems it’s been a very sad incident for you though it is not an appropriate way to react.”

Endangered lives

Former naval officer Andrew Forsyth has been jailed for five years for squeezing two young children to the danger of their lives. Forsyth, 39, from Glenrothes, broke ribs and damaged one child’s liver.

