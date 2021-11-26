Suspected Perthshire paedophile found dead after confrontation with online hunter group By Gordon Currie November 26 2021, 11.58am Updated: November 26 2021, 3.23pm Andrew Clunie was due in court on Friday but has been found dead. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Friday court round-up — Arwen proves a trial in Dundee Former prison officer raped Fife man after posing online as young woman Tuesday court round-up — Leg break and lampost crashes Dundee paedophile caught in online vigilante sting