Perthshire hotel boss flipped car in drunken crash

A hotel boss had to crawl out the boot of his car after losing control and rolling it when he was nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Assistant manager Steven McDougall was banned from driving for a year and fined £800.

McDougall, 36, from Pitlochry, admitted driving on the A85 while he was almost three times over the alcohol limit.

Fiscal depute Nicole Lewis told Perth Sheriff Court: “At 1.25 am witnesses saw the accused’s vehicle on its side.

“They thought they saw smoke coming from it.

“They believed the accused was trapped in the vehicle.

“They stopped to try and assist and he eventually managed to crawl out of the boot.”

The court was told the car’s airbags had deployed during the crash and the windscreen had been smashed.

When McDougall was asked by police when he had last take a drink, he replied: “About 15 minutes ago.”

‘Very fortunate’

Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “It’s very clear you were in no fit state to drive, from the reading alone but for the car to end up in the situation it did it is clear you were significantly impaired.

“You are very fortunate you weren’t seriously injured and that nobody else was seriously injured.

“You are fortunate you are not losing your job.”

