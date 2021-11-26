Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Courts

Perthshire hotel boss flipped car in drunken crash

By Gordon Currie
November 26 2021, 1.49pm
Post Thumbnail

A hotel boss had to crawl out the boot of his car after losing control and rolling it when he was nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Assistant manager Steven McDougall was banned from driving for a year and fined £800.

McDougall, 36, from Pitlochry, admitted driving on the A85 while he was almost three times over the alcohol limit.

Fiscal depute Nicole Lewis told Perth Sheriff Court: “At 1.25 am witnesses saw the accused’s vehicle on its side.

“They thought they saw smoke coming from it.

“They believed the accused was trapped in the vehicle.

“They stopped to try and assist and he eventually managed to crawl out of the boot.”

The court was told the car’s airbags had deployed during the crash and the windscreen had been smashed.

When McDougall was asked by police when he had last take a drink, he replied: “About 15 minutes ago.”

‘Very fortunate’

Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “It’s very clear you were in no fit state to drive, from the reading alone but for the car to end up in the situation it did it is clear you were significantly impaired.

“You are very fortunate you weren’t seriously injured and that nobody else was seriously injured.

“You are fortunate you are not losing your job.”

