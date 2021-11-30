Fife father raped schoolgirl under pretence of ‘tickle game’

An error occurred. Please try again.

A young father was jailed for raping a girl, under the pretence of playing a game.

Daniel Colville, now 25, raped the child, who cannot be identified, in her own mother’s bed, when he was still a schoolboy.

A court heard that on two occasions he had removed her clothing and sexually assaulted and raped her under the guise of playing a so-called “tickle game”.

The incidents, at an address in North Queensferry happened between December 2010 and February 2011 when Colville was 14.

Colville, a father-of-one, of Dunfermline, denied rape and said in evidence the incidents had never happened.

After a six day trial at the High Court in Stirling, he was found guilty by a jury, by a majority verdict.

He was also found guilty, by a majority, of sexually assaulting a teenage girl, over the age of consent, in a late-night incident at the Tesco superstore in Regents Way, Dalgety Bay, and of having unlawful sexual intercourse with an under-age teenage girl.

Defence counsel Michael Anderson, advocate, said Colville is currently unemployed.

He said: “He recognises a sentence of imprisonment is inevitable.”

Judge Lord Sandison deferred sentence until January 11 at the High Court in Edinburgh and remanded Colville in custody.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register.