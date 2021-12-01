Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drunk Blairgowrie hotel worker caught driving hours after being sacked for alcohol dependency

By Ross Gardiner
December 1 2021, 7.00pm
Miller was sacked from the Angus Hotel in Blairgowrie.

The colleagues of a sacked Blairgowrie hotel worker, who feared he might drive home drunk, were proved right when police caught him behind the wheel outside.

Perth Sheriff Court heard John Miller was fired from the East Perthshire town’s Angus Hotel at noon on October 6.

Miller, now of Church Lane in Halkirk, Caithness, had been told to leave after his employment was terminated as a result of his “alcohol dependency.”

Fiscal Depute Nicole Lewis said during the course of the afternoon, staff at the hotel watched the 47-year-old collect his belongings.

They described him as being under the influence of alcohol and employees tipped off police, believing he might drive away.

Shortly after 4pm, officers pulled Miller over on Tannage Street and he failed a breath test.

Miller told police he had last drunk just ten minutes before.

He pled guilty to driving his BMW with 109 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system – nearly five times the legal limit.

Jailed and banned

Defence solicitor Stuart Hamilton told the court Miller had since found full time employment in Inverness.

Mr Hamilton said: “He was stopped by police.

“He was moving from the front of the hotel to the back of the hotel.

“He had to enter a public road. He didn’t move it entirely far.”

Mr Hamilton added that father of three Miller recognised his actions would mean he was “bound to lose his licence for a significant period of time.”

Sheriff Alison Michie jailed Miller for 76 days, labelling his reading as “extremely high.”

She also disqualified Miller, who was also uninsured at the time, from driving for six years.

Also ordering forfeiture of his car, believed to be valued at £2,500, the sheriff said: “I do not consider that a community-based disposal is appropriate in your case.

“You drove while you were very heavily under the influence of alcohol.

“I consider that you present as someone who will continue to offend in this manner.”