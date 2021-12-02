‘A wee boy with a big boy bravado’ — Perth teen left victim with permanently damaged tongue in brutal assault

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been spared imprisonment after launching a “cowardly” attack in Perth, which left his victim in need of nine stitches in his tongue.

Ryan Ferguson attacked Darren Brown after he got off a bus by striking him from behind at the traffic lights on County Place, then kicking him while he was on the ground.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Mr Brown, who was known to Ferguson, had boarded a bus at UHI Perth College and had got off outside The Ball Room in the city centre.

Intoxicated Ferguson, then 18, was standing outside at 2.45pm and shouted at his victim, who was on the phone.

Both Mr Brown and the other person on the phone could identify Ferguson’s voice, challenging the complainer to a fight.

Fiscal depute Nicole Lewis explained Mr Brown ignored his shouts but Ferguson leapt into a brutal attack, striking him on the back of the head.

‘Permanent’ injuries to tongue

Mr Brown to fall to the ground and bit hard on his tongue, which began bleeding heavily.

While Mr Brown lay on the pavement, Ferguson kicked him on the head.

Mr Brown had dropped the phone and the person on the other end reported hearing a “smacking sound.”

After the attack, Mr Brown picked up the phone and walked away.

He later contacted police and sought medical attention.

Days later he attended at PRI then Ninewells, where he received nine stitches in his tongue.

Mr Brown sustained “severe” injuries and was left “permanently impaired.”

Perth Sheriff Court heard he still has “little feeling,” cannot tell when things are cold and that the scar is uncomfortable.

‘A wee boy with a big man bravado’

Ferguson was traced at his home in Perth on the night of the offence.

He admitted in court challenging Mr Brown to a fight before assaulting him on November 14, 2019.

Defence solicitor Linda Clark said: “Mr Ferguson has acknowledged that his behaviour was well out of order.

“He says quite candidly he’s not making excuses for his conduct.

“He had taken alcohol and other substances.

“He’s like to apologise to his victim.

“At the time he was a wee boy with a big man bravado.

“He is only 20. He does not have a significant record.

“Absolutely, custody would be an option.

“The court can look at other alternatives at this juncture.”

‘Get a job’ order

Sheriff William Wood decided to release Ferguson, now 20, to be of good behaviour for three months.

The sheriff told him to find employment in that time so that he can be issued with a compensation order.

He told Ferguson there was “no doubt in his mind” it was the sort of offence that could merit imprisonment.

“The injuries suffered were quite appalling.

“It must have been excruciatingly painful at the time.”

Ferguson is due back in court on March 2.