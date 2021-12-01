Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Perthshire golf club boss ordered to pay back stolen money from late night raids

By Ross Gardiner
December 1 2021, 3.24pm
David Kearney broke into Pitlochry Golf Club three times.

A former Perthshire golf club boss has been ordered to pay back the cash he stole from his ex-employer during a string of nocturnal raids.

David Kearney previously admitted to breaking into Pitlochry Golf Club three times, stealing from the club on two occasions and intending to do so again on his final trip.

Fiscal depute Nicole Lewis explained Kearney left his employment as general manager  in September, just weeks before his thieving spree began.

She told Perth Sheriff Court bagged takings were placed in a safe, which was within a small cupboard in the kitchen.

A spare key was kept in a box outside the golf club and Kearney was aware of this.

On October 3, Kearney sneaked into the club in the small hours of the morning and raided the safe.

Two days later, an employee reported that the safe was £100 down.

A week later, Kearney returned to plunder more cash from his former employer.

The same employee reported on October 11 that while there should be three bags of money in the safe, there were only two.

They confirmed the value of the missing bag was £373.50.

Foiled by enhanced security

Staff checked CCTV but saw nothing at this stage, so moved onto checking the alarm system.

It was found an intruder had deactivated the security system at 4.15am on October 11.

Management continued to backtrack through the system log and found the alarms had also been switched off at 4.12am on the previous entry.

The following day, police were contacted and new CCTV cameras were installed at the Highland Perthshire club.

At 1.10am on October 25, a staff member received an activation alert from the newly-installed security cameras.

The footage showed the late night raider was 46-year-old Kearney, returning to raid his old workplace and the information was passed to police.

“Not welcome back”

Kearney’s defence solicitor Billy Somerville said: “Around this time, he had financial problems and had problems at home.

“He has taken initial steps to address the various problems.”

Mr Somerville also explained Kearney, of nearby Lagreach Brae, had stopped drinking alcohol.

“He’s not made any repayments yet as he’s not welcome at the locus,” Mr Somerville added.

Kearney had been warned imprisonment was a possibility following his guilty plea at a hearing last month.

Sheriff Alison Michie ordered Kearney to pay back the cash by this time next year.

She also placed Kearney under supervision for a year and instructed him to complete 130 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff labelled his actions a “breach of trust.”

She said: “I have heard what’s been said on your behalf.

“You’ve never before come to the attention of the court.

“Nevertheless, I do consider these are serious matters.”

