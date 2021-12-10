Neighbour-from-hell who hurled poo-filled paper parcels from his Perth flat placed under supervision

An error occurred. Please try again.

A neighbour-from-hell who repeatedly launched faeces-covered toilet paper from a top floor city centre flat has been placed under supervision.

John Cameron previously pled guilty to three complaints of hurling soiled loo roll from his former attic flat on Market Street in Perth.

Cameron was found to have launched “parcels” of bathroom tissue containing “human excrement” from his windows, to the disgust of neighbours, police and Hillcrest Housing.

Cameron was evicted after repeated breaches and now lives in hotel accommodation in Glasgow.

At Perth Sheriff Court, Sheriff Lindsay Foulis noted the fact Cameron had already spent 79 days on remand – effectively the equivalent of a five-month sentence – and opted not to jail him again.

First foul offence

The 46-year-old’s revolting behaviour was first noticed on November 14, 2019.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said police had been attending a neighbouring property in relation to another matter.

From the living room window of a flat nearby, “three white items” were seen falling from Cameron’s window towards the pavement below, where several members of the public were passing.

These were found to be pieces of toilet roll which were covered in what appeared to be the accused’s faeces.

Police took Cameron from his home to Perth police station.

He pled guilty to breaching the peace.

£3k clean-up bill

However, he returned to hoisting his used toilet roll from the flat on occasions from September 7 to 22, 2020.

He also threw out bottles containing human urine and a Pot Noodle container.

Police again became aware of large quantities of used toilet roll building up in the guttering.

The waste had been spotted by workers at the adjacent Milne Street construction site, who contacted Hillcrest Housing to report the matter.

It cost around £3,000 to hire specialist plant machinery to clear up the area, Perth Sheriff Court previously heard.

Blocked toilet troubles

Cameron was undeterred and resumed his waste dumping between September 23 and 25 last year.

A witness who lived directly opposite Cameron again saw him throwing his particularly poo-filled “parcels” onto the roof.

“She was disgusted,” Ms Ritchie said.

Cameron was taken to West Bell Street Station in Dundee.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said: “Mr Cameron’s position was that he was having issues with his toilet which was blocked and made the decision to dispose of his waste out the window.

“There were other ways of dealing with his waste.”

Having spent a significant period of time behind bars already, Sheriff Foulis opted not to impose more jail time.

The sheriff placed Cameron under the supervision of Glasgow City Council social workers for a year.

Cameron claimed he had been subjected to threats from an angry mob over his behaviour.