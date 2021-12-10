Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Old Firm row left teenager with ‘deep to the bone’ cuts after assault in Fife

By Ross Gardiner
December 10 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 10 2021, 10.29am
James Tevernier tackles Calum McGregor
The assault came after an Old Firm game, which Rangers won.

A Fife businessman who assaulted a 15-year-old boy has been ordered to pay him compensation.

Ben Hutchison, 25, from Dunfermline, cut the boy to the bone and left him with scarring after being teased about the outcome of an Old Firm derby.

On October 17 last year, the boy and a friend – both Rangers fans – saw Hutchison making his way to Nicky’s Newsagent in Kincardine, wearing a Celtic top.

Just hours before, Rangers had beaten Celtic 2-0.

One of the boys said “2-0” to Hutchison and then called him a “fenian”.

Hutchison punched the left hand side of one of the boys’ faces, knocking him to the ground.

He was ultimately taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The teenager – who cannot be named for legal reasons – required 45 stitches after sustaining a 3.5cm and 2.5cm cuts, described as being “deep to the bone”.

Hutchison told his partner about the attack and in a police interview, confirmed the assault, telling officers he’d drunk “eight cans” that day.

‘Out of character’

He previously pled guilty to assaulting the boy at Elphinstone Street to his severe injury and disfigurement.

Hutchison, of Victoria Street, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

His defence solicitor Zander Flett said: “He had gone to the shop perfectly legitimately.

“The exchange took place and Mr Hutchison accepts that he struck the complainer.

“He was angry with himself.

“I think it’s fair to say the incident is out of character.

“It’s clear he didn’t intend the injury that was caused.”

Contrition accepted by sheriff

Sheriff Susan Duff ordered first offender Hutchison to pay £500 compensation.

The sheriff also instructed him to complete 160 hours of unpaid work in the next nine months.

She told him: “I take on board everything Mr Flett had said on your behalf.

“As soon as it happened, you admitted it.

“It’s clear that you have worried about it ever since.

“I note that you would take it back if you could.”

The sheriff added she accepts Hutchison did not know the boy was only 15 but said: “Now he has scarring on his face.

“That affects how he lives his life.”