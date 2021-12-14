Paedophile who sexually abused teenage girls in Fife must register for life

An error occurred. Please try again.

A paedophile who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old in Fife has been jailed.

Michael Potts,38, admitted abusing the 14-year-old girl on “various occasions” between October 2019 and January 2020.

Repeatedly, Potts touched her sexually, removed her clothing and carried out sex acts on her.

He was found by jurors to have also twice sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl, between May and July in 2019.

Potts touched the girl sexually and and made sexual remarks towards her.

His conduct was only discovered when messages sent to the younger girl were found.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard Potts apologised to the older girl after abusing her but moved on to the younger one and abused her too, before apologising afterwards.

He pled guilty to the attacks on the younger girl and jurors unanimously convicted him of the assault on the older teenager.

Potts, of Tippet Knowes Road in Winchburgh, West Lothian, also admitted acting in a threatening manner towards a woman in Cardenden by shouting, swearing and pushing her on the body.

‘You have done untold damage’

The 38-year-old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court before Sheriff Susan Duff to be sentenced.

Sheriff Duff said: “The offences you committed were against vulnerable children.

“It’s truly concerning that by October 1, 2019, you had turned your attention to the younger child.

“It’s also truly concerning that you knew your conduct was wrong.

“You apologised to each of the children.

“You have done untold damage to the lives of people directly and many more indirectly.

“You were previously, largely, of good character.

“I need to impose a custodial sentence.

“The only appropriate sentence is a custodial one.”

Potts was jailed for 42 months in total and will be on the Sex Offenders Register for the rest of his life.

‘There are risks that he poses’

His defence solicitor Aime Allan said: “He’s 38 years of age. He lives with his mother.

“There are clearly matters which Mr Potts needs to address.

“Mr Potts has no previous convictions for any sexual matters.

“Clearly, he has to accept it was sexually motivated.

“There are risks that he poses.

“There’s clear concerns in relation to his mental health.

“He is struggling at the moment, quite significantly.

“There is nothing to suggest currently that he is an imminent risk.

“He understands that custody will be at the forefront of Your Ladyship’s mind.

“He is under no illusions.”

Ms Allan noted Potts had never spent time in custody before.