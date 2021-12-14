Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paedophile who sexually abused teenage girls in Fife must register for life

By Ross Gardiner
December 14 2021, 10.00am Updated: December 14 2021, 10.19am
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
A paedophile who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old in Fife has been jailed.

Michael Potts,38, admitted abusing the 14-year-old girl on “various occasions” between October 2019 and January 2020.

Repeatedly, Potts touched her sexually, removed her clothing and carried out sex acts on her.

He was found by jurors to have also twice sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl, between May and July in 2019.

Potts touched the girl sexually and and made sexual remarks towards her.

His conduct was only discovered when messages sent to the younger girl were found.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard Potts apologised to the older girl after abusing her but moved on to the younger one and abused her too, before apologising afterwards.

He pled guilty to the attacks on the younger girl and jurors unanimously convicted him of the assault on the older teenager.

Potts, of Tippet Knowes Road in Winchburgh, West Lothian, also admitted acting in a threatening manner towards a woman in Cardenden by shouting, swearing and pushing her on the body.

‘You have done untold damage’

The 38-year-old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court before Sheriff Susan Duff to be sentenced.

Sheriff Duff said: “The offences you committed were against vulnerable children.

“It’s truly concerning that by October 1, 2019, you had turned your attention to the younger child.

“It’s also truly concerning that you knew your conduct was wrong.

“You apologised to each of the children.

“You have done untold damage to the lives of people directly and many more indirectly.

“You were previously, largely, of good character.

“I need to impose a custodial sentence.

“The only appropriate sentence is a custodial one.”

Potts was jailed for 42 months in total and will be on the Sex Offenders Register for the rest of his life.

‘There are risks that he poses’

His defence solicitor Aime Allan said: “He’s 38 years of age. He lives with his mother.

“There are clearly matters which Mr Potts needs to address.

“Mr Potts has no previous convictions for any sexual matters.

“Clearly, he has to accept it was sexually motivated.

“There are risks that he poses.

“There’s clear concerns in relation to his mental health.

“He is struggling at the moment, quite significantly.

“There is nothing to suggest currently that he is an imminent risk.

“He understands that custody will be at the forefront of Your Ladyship’s mind.

“He is under no illusions.”

Ms Allan noted Potts had never spent time in custody before.