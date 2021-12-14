Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — ‘Just jail me’

By Crime and Courts Team
December 14 2021, 7.30pm
Daily court round-up graphic

The Tuesday court round-up.

‘Just jail me’

Thief Jamie Mathewson, of Methil, Fife, demanded a sheriff jail him.

Mathewson ranted “Just jail me, get it over with” at Sheriff Gregor Murray during his own sentencing hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He had pled guilty to stealing £69 worth of alcohol from a Co-op shop on St Andrews Road, Anstruther.

As Sheriff Murray discussed sentencing options with the defending solicitor, 31-year-old Mathewson said “jail me, just jail me”..

“Listen to me,” replied Sheriff Murray.

“I do not want to throw the baby out with the bathwater.”

The case was transferred to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on December 15.

Hotel ‘slime’ sleeze

Disgruntled punter Ian Duncan from Perth posted a fake profile on an adult website after falling out with a sex worker following a threesome involving slime at a Perth hotel. He was convicted in the sheriff court of disclosing photos and videos that showed his victim in an intimate situation, without her consent with the intention of causing fear, alarm or distress and was fined.

Ian Duncan took pictures of the sex workers to Queens Hotel, Perth.

Sex attacks trial set

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of carrying out two sex attacks in Dundee.

Jean Laurent Esingle is also alleged to have choked another man during the same incident at an address in the city on October 31.

Esingle, of Whitehall Crescent, denies sexually assaulting a woman by touching her buttocks.

He is also alleged to have indecently touched another woman.

Prosecutors say the 30-year-old seized and squeezed a man’s neck until he struggled to breathe.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Esingle pled not guilty to the three charges.

Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a trial for July.

Dodgy dealer?

Broughty Ferry art dealer Sandro Paladini is to stand trial accused of selling bogus paintings and forging the signature of well-known artist Ron Lawson. He is accused of forming a fraudulent scheme to gain more than £2,000 from Eduardo Alessandro Studios on Gray Street between August 2018 and September 2019.

Eduardo Allesandro Studios, Broughty Ferry
Eduardo Allesandro Studios in Broughty Ferry

Blazing Discovery

A 30-year-old man could be jailed for setting fire to a Land Rover in Alyth.

Sean Stewart was found guilty of wilfully starting the blaze in town’s Springbank Road on July 8, 2020.

The fire took hold and destroyed the interior of the vehicle, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Emergency services were called to the burning Land Rover Discovery just after 4am.

Sheriff Gillian Wade told Stewart, of Bank Street, Alyth: “I will allow you to remain on bail, but that is not an indication of how I will ultimately deal with this matter.”

Sentence was deferred for reports until January 19.

In case you missed it…

Monday round-up — House of Horrors embezzlement charge

Friday round-up — Prison cell gel hell

Thursday round-up — Micro-phone and cannabis bust

Wednesday round-up — ‘I don’t drink and drive’

Ex-soldier caught with bedside bomb at Perthshire home blames cocaine for child abuse images

The full caseload of the Dundee Crime and Courts Team can be found here.