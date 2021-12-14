An error occurred. Please try again.

The Tuesday court round-up.

‘Just jail me’

Thief Jamie Mathewson, of Methil, Fife, demanded a sheriff jail him.

Mathewson ranted “Just jail me, get it over with” at Sheriff Gregor Murray during his own sentencing hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He had pled guilty to stealing £69 worth of alcohol from a Co-op shop on St Andrews Road, Anstruther.

As Sheriff Murray discussed sentencing options with the defending solicitor, 31-year-old Mathewson said “jail me, just jail me”..

“Listen to me,” replied Sheriff Murray.

“I do not want to throw the baby out with the bathwater.”

The case was transferred to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on December 15.

Hotel ‘slime’ sleeze

Disgruntled punter Ian Duncan from Perth posted a fake profile on an adult website after falling out with a sex worker following a threesome involving slime at a Perth hotel. He was convicted in the sheriff court of disclosing photos and videos that showed his victim in an intimate situation, without her consent with the intention of causing fear, alarm or distress and was fined.

Sex attacks trial set

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of carrying out two sex attacks in Dundee.

Jean Laurent Esingle is also alleged to have choked another man during the same incident at an address in the city on October 31.

Esingle, of Whitehall Crescent, denies sexually assaulting a woman by touching her buttocks.

He is also alleged to have indecently touched another woman.

Prosecutors say the 30-year-old seized and squeezed a man’s neck until he struggled to breathe.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Esingle pled not guilty to the three charges.

Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a trial for July.

Dodgy dealer?

Broughty Ferry art dealer Sandro Paladini is to stand trial accused of selling bogus paintings and forging the signature of well-known artist Ron Lawson. He is accused of forming a fraudulent scheme to gain more than £2,000 from Eduardo Alessandro Studios on Gray Street between August 2018 and September 2019.

Blazing Discovery

A 30-year-old man could be jailed for setting fire to a Land Rover in Alyth.

Sean Stewart was found guilty of wilfully starting the blaze in town’s Springbank Road on July 8, 2020.

The fire took hold and destroyed the interior of the vehicle, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Emergency services were called to the burning Land Rover Discovery just after 4am.

Sheriff Gillian Wade told Stewart, of Bank Street, Alyth: “I will allow you to remain on bail, but that is not an indication of how I will ultimately deal with this matter.”

Sentence was deferred for reports until January 19.

In case you missed it…

Monday round-up — House of Horrors embezzlement charge

Friday round-up — Prison cell gel hell

Thursday round-up — Micro-phone and cannabis bust

Wednesday round-up — ‘I don’t drink and drive’

The full caseload of the Dundee Crime and Courts Team can be found here.