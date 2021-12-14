Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Prison for Fife robber who stole jewellery from 80-year-old in terrifying midnight raid

By Grant McCabe
December 14 2021, 11.38am Updated: December 14 2021, 11.38am
Anthony Hogan, Gowkhall
Anthony Hogan robbed an 80-year-old in Gowkhall.

A serial criminal who helped carry out a terrifying late-night raid at the home of a Fife pensioner has been jailed for more than five years.

Anthony Hogan and four masked accomplices targeted the house of 80-year-old Marion Campbell in Gowkhall, Dunfermline, on February 22, 2019.

The brave OAP, who lived alone, managed to dial 999 as the robbers ransacked the property, bagging a haul of jewellery.

The mob fled but DNA helped link Hogan to the crime.

He has been locked up for five years and two months.

The 39 year-old was finally brought to justice having gone AWOL for two previous court dates.

He had pled guilty last month to a charge of assault and robbery.

Repeatedly demanded money

The High Court in Glasgow heard how the gang had initially tried to get into the house through a Velux window on the roof at around midnight.

They eventually forced in a back door and one of them grabbed Miss Campbell, who was at the bottom of her stairs.

Prosecutor Bill McVicar said: “She was told to remain in the kitchen.

“She was then repeatedly asked where the money was.

“She repeatedly told them there was nothing.”

The gang eventually got into a large steel chest which contained jewellery.

The victim was left alone in the hall and took the chance to grab her for phone for help.

Dialled 999

Mr McVicar: “She contacted 999…she was able to report the incident and spoke to an operator for a prolonged period of time.

“The woman was clearly distressed and male voices can be heard in the background.

“One of the assailants attempted to get the phone from Miss Campbell, who continued to relay events.”

The raiders fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers found the house ransacked and damaged.

Items stolen included gold necklaces, rings and brooches.

Hogan was held in June 2019 after DNA, mobile phone and CCTV evidence pinned him to the robbery.

It emerged he has already served a string of jail terms including for importing drugs, crimes of dishonesty and possession of a knife.

Lord Armstrong cut the sentence from seven years due to the guilty plea and time Hogan had already spent in custody.

