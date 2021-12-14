Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

‘I’ll kick the baby out your tummy’ — Aberfeldy man on domestic abuse and dog punch charge trial

By Ross Gardiner
December 14 2021, 7.00pm
Perth Sheriff Court exterior
Adam Weir is on trial at Perth Sheriff Court

An “abusive” Aberfeldy man is standing trial charged with a string of violent offences, including punching a dog so hard it collapsed.

Jurors in Perth heard evidence from Adam Weir’s former partner, who described the 37-year-old becoming enraged when she told him she was pregnant.

The woman, appearing by video link, said: “He didn’t want [the child].

“I told him that I was pregnant and that’s when he held me up against the wall by my neck.

“It was in the kitchen. I was scared. He lost his temper.”

Baby threat allegation

The woman, also 37, went on to allege Weir told her: “We’re too young to have a baby.

“I’ll f***ing kick the baby out your tummy.”

The woman fled to her parents’ home near Edinburgh for the duration of her pregnancy.

Weir denies assaulting and injuring the woman and threatening violence towards her unborn child at his home in Churchill Court, Aberfeldy, on an occasion in February or March of 2008.

She also gave evidence about an alleged incident in 2011 or 2012, in which she accused Weir of slapping her while she was holding a child.

She said police attended and took Weir away but she later wrote to the Crown Office asking that the charges be dropped as Weir had agreed to attend anger management.

Dog punch claims

It was only in June last year the pair’s 16-year-long relationship finally ended due to what she said was a string of events.

They include an allegation that in April or May last year, Weir punched their dog Scruff at Aberfeldy Golf Club.

He is accused of punching the mature German Wirehaired Pointer/ Saluki’s head so hard it collapsed.

The woman said Weir reacted violently when the dog knocked over a toddler.

“He was our dog,” she said.

“Scruff ran right past Mr Weir and knocked him [the child] over.

Aberfeldy golf club
Aberfeldy golf club

“Mr Weir got angry and punched him to the extent that the dog collapsed on the ground in front of three children.

“He was really angry at the dog.

“He (the dog) just collapsed. I think he was a bit dazed.

“Mr Weir put the lead on him and started dragging him up.

“He told us it had f*** all to do with us.

“I said ‘you’re out of order, Adam, you didn’t need to do that’.”

The dog was never taken to the vet.

Further charges

Weir is also alleged to have called a small girl a “twisted c***” last June and in April or May of 2020, attempted to drag a schoolboy down a staircase.

On another occasion in 2019, Weir is alleged to have struck the boy’s back.

In total, Weir is facing ten charges, all of which he denies.

Weir is alleged to have acted in a manner “likely to cause fear or alarm” towards his former partner between 2013 and June 2020, making derogatory remarks and threats to kill.

He is also accused of, in the final 14 months of their relationship, restricting the woman’s access to money, controlling who she could see and when and isolating her from her friends and family.

After the couple had split up, the woman alleged Weir threatened to kill himself.

The trial before Sheriff Euan Duthie at Perth Sheriff Court continues.