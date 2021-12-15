St Andrews Nando’s manager crashed on night of drink-drive shame

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Nando’s manager has been banned from the roads after drunkenly crashing her car through a fence in Fife.

Police found Amy McGurk’s car in a field near the A91 St Andrews to Guardbridge road, at Easter Kincaple Farm, during the early hours of the morning.

The 24-year-old pled guilty to drink-driving and said she was “incredibly sorry” for her actions.

Prosecutor Christine Allan revealed how McGurk had been out drinking with friends in St Andrews prior to the incident.

“Witnesses in another car had parked alongside the accused’s vehicle,” she told Dundee Sheriff Court.

“The accused started the engine and drove off.

“The witnesses followed the accused.

“The vehicle then left the road and crashed through a fence before ending up in a field.”

Police admission

Officers attended the scene at around 3.20am.

They arrested McGurk, who manages the Nando’s restaurant in Market Street, St Andrews.

The Seat Leon suffered “significant damage” and after being asked who was driving the car, McGurk replied: “That was myself.”

She was taken to police headquarters in Dundee where she provided a reading of 51 mics of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics of alcohol.

McGurk, of Warwick Close, Leuchars, admitted drink-driving on November 12.

Fatalities warning

Opting to represent herself, she told Sheriff John Rafferty: “I am incredibly sorry for my actions that night.

“Leading up to that, I had not been all too well mentally.

“Making the decision to go out and get drunk was a bad decision anyway.

“If I could take it back I would. It’s cost me quite a few relationships.”

Sheriff Rafferty said: “Do you realise how extremely dangerous this was?

“This is a road where there have been fatalities.”

McGurk was fined £400 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.