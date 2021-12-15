Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Andrews Nando’s manager crashed on night of drink-drive shame

By Ciaran Shanks
December 15 2021, 7.00am
Nando's, St Andrews
Amy McGurk manages the Nando's in St Andrews

A Nando’s manager has been banned from the roads after drunkenly crashing her car through a fence in Fife.

Police found Amy McGurk’s car in a field near the A91 St Andrews to Guardbridge road, at Easter Kincaple Farm, during the early hours of the morning.

The 24-year-old pled guilty to drink-driving and said she was “incredibly sorry” for her actions.

Prosecutor Christine Allan revealed how McGurk had been out drinking with friends in St Andrews prior to the incident.

“Witnesses in another car had parked alongside the accused’s vehicle,” she told Dundee Sheriff Court.

“The accused started the engine and drove off.

“The witnesses followed the accused.

“The vehicle then left the road and crashed through a fence before ending up in a field.”

Police admission

Officers attended the scene at around 3.20am.

They arrested McGurk, who manages the Nando’s restaurant in Market Street, St Andrews.

The Seat Leon suffered “significant damage” and after being asked who was driving the car, McGurk replied: “That was myself.”

She was taken to police headquarters in Dundee where she provided a reading of 51 mics of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics of alcohol.

McGurk, of Warwick Close, Leuchars, admitted drink-driving on November 12.

Fatalities warning

Opting to represent herself, she told Sheriff John Rafferty: “I am incredibly sorry for my actions that night.

“Leading up to that, I had not been all too well mentally.

“Making the decision to go out and get drunk was a bad decision anyway.

“If I could take it back I would. It’s cost me quite a few relationships.”

Sheriff Rafferty said: “Do you realise how extremely dangerous this was?

“This is a road where there have been fatalities.”

McGurk was fined £400 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.