‘You’re a lassie-beating b*****d’ — Prison warning for Dundee man who attacked girlfriend and neighbour

A Dundee man tried to club a neighbour with a pool cue after police were called to a post-funeral attack on his girlfriend.

James Reid was narrowly spared imprisonment.

The 28-year-old’s neighbour overheard Reid assaulting his partner on July 29 and called police.

Reid had returned to his Dryburgh Place home at 3.30am, drunk, from a funeral and was initially refused entry.

He attacked his girlfriend, kicking her, pulling her down and pushing her head to the ground and leaving her injured.

Pool cue assault

The following day, Reid attacked his neighbour with a pool cue.

Reid’s solicitor Ross Donnelly told Dundee Sheriff Court his client had been returning home after drinking and playing pool when an altercation broke out in the garden outside.

Mr Donnelly said: “I think there has been certain bad blood.

“As well as contacting police, there was a verbal exchange.”

Mr Donnelly said the neighbour had shouted “you’re a lassie-beating b*****d” towards his client.

“He had the pool cue in his possession.

“He’d been drinking and playing pool.

“There’s this coming together.

“He was returning to that property intending to put the pool cue back in the house.

“Mr Reid is fairly frank about what leads him to this type of offending.

“It’s an alcohol problem.

“He seems to be incapable of moderating his behaviour.”

Close to prison

Reid admitted assault and possessing a weapon.

Sheriff Paul Brown told Reid he came close to imprisonment.

“You’ve crossed the threshold for a prison sentence.

“I’m looking for alternatives to sending you to prison.

“You need to appreciate how serious this is.

“You have come very, very close to going to prison today.

“You’ve well and truly crossed the threshold.”

Sheriff Brown placed Reid on a restriction of liberty order at his brother’s home and ordered him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff also placed Reid under supervision for two years and added an alcohol counselling conduct requirement.

Reid will also need to pay his neighbour £250 compensation.

“I’m telling you right now, this is an alternative to custody,” the sheriff added.

“I think you need to take this chance because you are on a path that is going to take you to prison.”