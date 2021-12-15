James Jackson, 40, in Dundee court on Fintry knife attack charge By Ciaran Shanks December 15 2021, 2.55pm Updated: December 15 2021, 4.37pm The alleged assault happened on Fintry Road. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Wednesday court round-up — Chisel and knife attack charges Dundee disturbance: Man charged and due in court over ‘assault’ Man taken to hospital after disturbance in Dundee street Pensioner pushed to ground and hair ripped from resident in Dundee noise dispute