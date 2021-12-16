Fife child abuser’s £50,000 compensation offer is blocked

An error occurred. Please try again.

A sleazy Fife sex offender’s offer to pay his two young victims £50,000 compensation from his divorce settlement has been blocked, a court heard.

Gordon Haig had made the offer at a previous court hearing but his ex-wife applied to a civil court to have the amount he is due from the break-up reduced to zero.

Haig, who was convicted of sexually assaulting two under-age schoolgirls by getting into bed with them and giving them naked hugs, was jailed for a year on Wednesday

The 55-year-old abused the youngsters during a course of conduct spanning six years, a jury heard.

He appeared for sentence at Livingston High Court after earlier being found guilty of three charges involving the girls, who are still teenagers.

In addition to the 12-month prison sentence he was told his name would remain on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

Haig, said now to be living in Freuchie, Fife, was convicted of sexually assaulting the girls on a number of occasions when each of them was under 13-years-old.

He physically assaulted one girl on various occasions by slapping and punching her on the head and body.

The violent attacks included seizing and compressing the girl’s jaw, pulling her hair, pushing her head out of a car window and dragging her out of a car, all to her injury.

Carer claim

The offences took place while Haig was staying at various addresses in Buckhaven, Coaltown of Wemyss and Kirkcaldy, between March 2012 and February 2018, the jury was told.

Solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin, defending, said his client had a previous conviction dating from 1988 for public indecency, for which he was admonished.

He claimed Haig currently had a series of medical problems including conversion disorder, multiple medications as a result of a heart operation and a hernia.

He added the accused was also carer for his elderly mother.

He said Haig had arranged to buy a home in which he and his mother could live so he could care for her full time but admitted she still currently stayed with his sister who also cared for her.

Divorce payment offer

Mr Gilmartin said his client was willing to pay the girls £50,000 in compensation – the proceeds he was due from his divorce settlement – but his ex-wife had since applied to the court to reduce the sum to nil.

He told judge Lord Braid: “When the case last called your Lordship heard about payment due from the divorce.

“While the divorce decree warranted a pension share plus a capital sum Mr Haig’s wife has lodged a petition to reduce the capital sum to nil.

“Lawyers acting for him have moved to sist (delay) the proceedings for the outcome of a legal aid application but that will take very many months to conclude.

“When she gave evidence at his trial she indicated she had every intention of paying it to Mr Haig and that it was no more than he deserved but that clearly is no longer the case.”

He added Haig had savings of £4,200 available immediately and a further £250 per month of free income from which compensation could be paid.

Imprisoned

Jailing Haig, Lord Braid told him: “Although it’s said you didn’t touch the girls on intimate areas, nevertheless any sexual assault of a child is serious, more so in that you were in a position of trust.

“The offences are also aggravated by the period of time over which they were committed and the fact that two girls were involved at different times.”

He went on: “I have read the victim impact statements and the younger girl appears to have been particularly affected by your conduct, not surprisingly given that she was your victim more often.”

In the light of the gravity of the offending and the public interest, the judge said the custody threshold had clearly been met.

Taking into account such aggravating factors, he said there was no suitable alternative to a prison sentence of 12 months.