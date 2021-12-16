Shoeless and clueless — Thief found hiding in bushes after Dundee break-in

An error occurred. Please try again.

A bumbling, shoeless thief was caught by police hiding in a bush with his ex-girlfriend’s bank card and key fob, immediately after she reported them missing from her home.

Brian Ferguson took a coat, which contained the items, after breaking into the woman’s flat on Kenmay Gardens, Dundee on October 14.

The 30-year-old pled guilty to the theft at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan told the court: “At 6.50pm the witness contacted police to report the accused had been outside her address.

“She reported that her coat, bank card and key fob had gone.

“Police reviewed CCTV footage, which showed the accused entering the garden area at Ballindean Place.

“The accused was traced in the bushes, without any shoes on.”

As Ferguson was being handcuffed, he pointed to the bush and asked the police,

“Before we go can you get the bank card and fob?

“They’re in there.”

Defending counsel David Duncan told the court that the relationship was “toxic and volatile”.

Sheriff John Rafferty told Wood his record and actions showed a “complete disregard for proper order.”

Ferguson, of Charlotte Hill Court, Larbert, interrupted the Sheriff from the dock, saying

“I’m sorry for what happened I promise I won’t contact her again.”

Sheriff Rafferty sentenced him to 189 days in custody.