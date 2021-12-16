Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Shoeless and clueless — Thief found hiding in bushes after Dundee break-in

By Caroline Spencer
December 16 2021, 11.55am
Brian Ferguson
Brian Ferguson

A bumbling, shoeless thief was caught by police hiding in a bush with his ex-girlfriend’s bank card and key fob, immediately after she reported them missing from her home.

Brian Ferguson took a coat, which contained the items, after breaking into the woman’s flat on Kenmay Gardens, Dundee on October 14.

The 30-year-old pled guilty to the theft at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan told the court: “At 6.50pm the witness contacted police to report the accused had been outside her address.

“She reported that her coat, bank card and key fob had gone.

“Police reviewed CCTV footage, which showed the accused entering the garden area at Ballindean Place.

“The accused was traced in the bushes, without any shoes on.”

Ballindean Place, Dundee sign

As Ferguson was being handcuffed, he pointed to the bush and asked the police,
“Before we go can you get the bank card and fob?

“They’re in there.”

Defending counsel David Duncan told the court that the relationship was “toxic and volatile”.

Sheriff John Rafferty told Wood his record and actions showed a “complete disregard for proper order.”

Ferguson, of Charlotte Hill Court, Larbert, interrupted the Sheriff from the dock, saying
“I’m sorry for what happened I promise I won’t contact her again.”

Sheriff Rafferty sentenced him to 189 days in custody.

More from The Courier