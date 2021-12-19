Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Drugged-up intruder was looking for his grandmother’s home, Fife court told

By Kirsty McIntosh
December 19 2021, 9.03am
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A Fife man walked into a stranger’s home and settled himself on the sofa while high on drugs.

Blake Ewan told his terrified victim he was trying to find his grandmother’s house, despite her living almost five miles away.

The 22-year-old had earlier entered another stranger’s property in the same street and become abusive when forced to leave the house.

He spent time hammering on the door.

Scared children

Fiscal depute Xander van der Scheer told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “At around 6.30pm the first witness was sitting within her living room with her younger siblings upstairs.

“The accused entered the address without invitation and asked if he could stay.

“He was asked to leave.

“He then engaged in a course of conduct – shouting and swearing, saying things like ‘let me f***ing in’ and banging on the door.”

He said Ewan’s actions had woken children in the house, who were scared and crying.

He continued: “He made his way to a neighbouring property, where a woman was within.

“He knocked on the door and entered without it being answered and went into the living room, where he sat on the couch.

“The accused was asked to leave the address and he mentioned he was looking for his gran’s house.”

He said the 69-year-old woman in the house believed Ewan to be “intoxicated”.

He left the house but returned a short time later and police arrested him at around 7pm.

‘Hazy recollection’

Solicitor David Bell, defending, said Ewan had taken drugs prior to the incident.

He said: “He was intoxicated with heroin and Valium.

“He has little recollection of the incident.

“He has a hazy recollection that he was in Kinghorn and was looking for his grandmother’s house.”

He said Ewan had expressed remorse for his actions and recognised the effect they would have had on the victims.

Ewan, of Humbie Terrace, Aberdour, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at two address in Clarimalt Drive, Kirkcaldy, on September, 29 last year.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki fined him £300.