Drugged-up intruder was looking for his grandmother’s home, Fife court told

A Fife man walked into a stranger’s home and settled himself on the sofa while high on drugs.

Blake Ewan told his terrified victim he was trying to find his grandmother’s house, despite her living almost five miles away.

The 22-year-old had earlier entered another stranger’s property in the same street and become abusive when forced to leave the house.

He spent time hammering on the door.

Scared children

Fiscal depute Xander van der Scheer told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “At around 6.30pm the first witness was sitting within her living room with her younger siblings upstairs.

“The accused entered the address without invitation and asked if he could stay.

“He was asked to leave.

“He then engaged in a course of conduct – shouting and swearing, saying things like ‘let me f***ing in’ and banging on the door.”

He said Ewan’s actions had woken children in the house, who were scared and crying.

He continued: “He made his way to a neighbouring property, where a woman was within.

“He knocked on the door and entered without it being answered and went into the living room, where he sat on the couch.

“The accused was asked to leave the address and he mentioned he was looking for his gran’s house.”

He said the 69-year-old woman in the house believed Ewan to be “intoxicated”.

He left the house but returned a short time later and police arrested him at around 7pm.

‘Hazy recollection’

Solicitor David Bell, defending, said Ewan had taken drugs prior to the incident.

He said: “He was intoxicated with heroin and Valium.

“He has little recollection of the incident.

“He has a hazy recollection that he was in Kinghorn and was looking for his grandmother’s house.”

He said Ewan had expressed remorse for his actions and recognised the effect they would have had on the victims.

Ewan, of Humbie Terrace, Aberdour, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at two address in Clarimalt Drive, Kirkcaldy, on September, 29 last year.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki fined him £300.