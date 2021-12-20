Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Syringe assault and Facebook breach

By Crime and Courts Team
December 20 2021, 7.30pm
Court round-up graphic

The first court round-up of the week.

Uncapped syringe assault

A Dundee man who struck a police officer with an uncapped syringe has been placed under supervision.

Andrew Skelligan, 36, previously admitted acting in a culpable and reckless manner on May 9 last year.

He admitted that while being arrested, he struggled violently with police officers Andrew Findlay and Elizabeth Gold.

Skelligan, of Lawton Terrace, refused to let go of two uncapped needles, despite repeatedly being told to drop them.

He waved the needles around, striking Mr Findlay and leaving him injured.

His solicitor said: “It was a reckless act.

“There was no intention for any injuries.

“He said he was sorry when he was charged.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael labelled the offence as “jailable” but placed Skelligan under supervision for a year and ordered him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody.

Sex attacker jailed

Wieslaw Piotrowski, 62, was jailed for 30 months after taking a woman from Perth city centre to his home at Perth Airport and sexually assaulting her. The remorseless gardener was found guilty after trial and still denies he did anything wrong.

Wieslaw Piotrowski, Perth Sheriff Court
Wieslaw Piotrowski was jailed for sexual assault.

Facebook breach

A Perth man broke a strict court order by contacting his brother on Facebook.

Ewan Roy had been banned from contacting his younger sibling as part of court conditions imposed by Perth Sheriff Court in December 2019.

Roy, 30, appeared in the dock on Monday and admitted sending messages to his brother in May, last year.

Fiscal depute Lisa Marshall said the accused became aggressive while sending a series of messages.

His brother, who advised him to stop contacting him, called the police.

As he was arrested, Roy told officers: “It was back and forth”.

Solicitor David Holmes said Roy had been battling a drink problem and had secured employment at a recycling centre.

“His brother and he are going through a reconciliation,” he said.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith told Roy: “You have obviously made some progress with your alcohol issue and that is to your credit.”

He deferred sentence until June 20, for Roy, of Cluny Terrace, Perth, to prove he can stay out of trouble.

In September, Roy was cleared of pulling a knife on his younger brother in a row over a stolen vodka bottle.

Dundee joyride

Dundee joyrider Kieran McAnearney led police on a pursuit around a city golf course and forced an elderly woman with a walking aid and another holding a child to leap out of the way of his vehicle. His reckless drive included a collision with a chasing police car, forcing it from the fleet.

McAnearney led police on  chase across Caird Park Golf Course.

Three-grammes-a-day habit

A Dundee drug dealer has been jailed for 20 months after police found thousands of pounds worth of cocaine stashed at his unwitting partner’s home.

Officers arrived at Andrew Craigie’s partner’s address in Finavon Place on August 18.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Craigie stayed at the address two or three nights a week.

Upon arrival, police found 29-year-old Craigie in a vehicle in the driveway and he told officers he had drugs in the kitchen and bedroom.

Officers found a total of 78.6 grammes of cocaine, including some packaged into small bags, as well as paraphernalia including scales, spoons and sieves.

£105 in cash was also confiscated.

Craigie revealed he sold the drugs to fuel his own three-grammes-a-day habit.

Appearing from custody, he admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

His solicitor Larry Flynn said: “She (his partner) was basically unaware of this. He was mortified.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told HMP Perth inmate Craigie: “A custodial sentence is inevitable.

“I’m sure you know, Dundee’s got the unenviable position of being one of the highest drug death rates in the UK.”

In case you missed it…

Friday round-up — VAT fraud boss and prison phones

Thursday round-up — Aviva embezzler and forecourt thief

Wednesday round-up — Chisel and knife attack charges

Tuesday round-up — ‘Just jail me’

‘I’ll punch his puss’ — Ranting patient abused Dundee surgery staff and doctor

The full caseload of the Dundee Crime and Courts Team can be found here.