Monday court round-up — Syringe assault and Facebook breach

The first court round-up of the week.

Uncapped syringe assault

A Dundee man who struck a police officer with an uncapped syringe has been placed under supervision.

Andrew Skelligan, 36, previously admitted acting in a culpable and reckless manner on May 9 last year.

He admitted that while being arrested, he struggled violently with police officers Andrew Findlay and Elizabeth Gold.

Skelligan, of Lawton Terrace, refused to let go of two uncapped needles, despite repeatedly being told to drop them.

He waved the needles around, striking Mr Findlay and leaving him injured.

His solicitor said: “It was a reckless act.

“There was no intention for any injuries.

“He said he was sorry when he was charged.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael labelled the offence as “jailable” but placed Skelligan under supervision for a year and ordered him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody.

Sex attacker jailed

Wieslaw Piotrowski, 62, was jailed for 30 months after taking a woman from Perth city centre to his home at Perth Airport and sexually assaulting her. The remorseless gardener was found guilty after trial and still denies he did anything wrong.

Facebook breach

A Perth man broke a strict court order by contacting his brother on Facebook.

Ewan Roy had been banned from contacting his younger sibling as part of court conditions imposed by Perth Sheriff Court in December 2019.

Roy, 30, appeared in the dock on Monday and admitted sending messages to his brother in May, last year.

Fiscal depute Lisa Marshall said the accused became aggressive while sending a series of messages.

His brother, who advised him to stop contacting him, called the police.

As he was arrested, Roy told officers: “It was back and forth”.

Solicitor David Holmes said Roy had been battling a drink problem and had secured employment at a recycling centre.

“His brother and he are going through a reconciliation,” he said.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith told Roy: “You have obviously made some progress with your alcohol issue and that is to your credit.”

He deferred sentence until June 20, for Roy, of Cluny Terrace, Perth, to prove he can stay out of trouble.

In September, Roy was cleared of pulling a knife on his younger brother in a row over a stolen vodka bottle.

Dundee joyride

Dundee joyrider Kieran McAnearney led police on a pursuit around a city golf course and forced an elderly woman with a walking aid and another holding a child to leap out of the way of his vehicle. His reckless drive included a collision with a chasing police car, forcing it from the fleet.

Three-grammes-a-day habit

A Dundee drug dealer has been jailed for 20 months after police found thousands of pounds worth of cocaine stashed at his unwitting partner’s home.

Officers arrived at Andrew Craigie’s partner’s address in Finavon Place on August 18.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Craigie stayed at the address two or three nights a week.

Upon arrival, police found 29-year-old Craigie in a vehicle in the driveway and he told officers he had drugs in the kitchen and bedroom.

Officers found a total of 78.6 grammes of cocaine, including some packaged into small bags, as well as paraphernalia including scales, spoons and sieves.

£105 in cash was also confiscated.

Craigie revealed he sold the drugs to fuel his own three-grammes-a-day habit.

Appearing from custody, he admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

His solicitor Larry Flynn said: “She (his partner) was basically unaware of this. He was mortified.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told HMP Perth inmate Craigie: “A custodial sentence is inevitable.

“I’m sure you know, Dundee’s got the unenviable position of being one of the highest drug death rates in the UK.”

