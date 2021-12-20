Banned Dundee joyrider led police pursuit across city golf course

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee boy racer led police on a pursuit around a city golf course and forced an elderly woman with a walking aid and another holding a child to leap out of the way of his vehicle.

Kieren McAnearney pled guilty to five driving offences, including colliding with a police car, causing “extensive damage”.

The 27-year-old drove past stunned golfers on a full circuit of Caird Park golf course and finally abandoned the car after terrifying walkers on a service road.

Police pursuit begins

Dundee Sheriff Court heard other motorists were first drawn to McAnearney’s driving just after noon on June 25 when he began overtaking a stationary queue of traffic at Johnston Avenue.

One woman became aware of his Vauxhall Insignia travelling on the opposing side of the carriageway, in the direction of oncoming traffic, due to the noise the vehicle was making.

McAnearney collided with her, causing £1,500 worth of damage to the front and side of her car, as well as to the mirror.

However McAnearney, continued on his terrifying journey.

The woman phoned 999 and police officers on mobile patrol spotted him turning onto Keswick Terrace.

They signalled for him to stop but the father-of-two showed no indication of complying.

Disqualified and uninsured at the time, McAnearney made his way onto Old Glamis Road, where he crossed the grass central reservation of the dual carriageway.

Here, other road users had to swerve out of the way of McAnearney’s car to prevent a crash.

Skidded around golf course

Throughout his journey, McAnearney travelled at 50mph along streets with a limit of just 30mph.

He then made his way onto Caird Park Golf Course, driving over greens and fairways, as golfers played.

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford said the vehicle, still being pursued by police, struggled on the terrain.

“The rear end was kicking and sliding out,” he said.

Police eventually believed McAnearney was slowing down to stop and left their vehicle as he approached.

However, McAnearney failed to halt, instead completing a full lap of the course.

McAnearney then collided with a tree before hitting the police vehicle and speeding off again.

“The police vehicle was extensively damaged,” Mr Letford said, explaining the vehicle had to be taken out of service.

Pedestrians leapt out of the way

McAnearney’s next move was heading down a service road, which was being used by pedestrians.

Walkers, including an elderly woman with a walking aid and another carrying a young child, had to leap out of the way.

At 1.30pm, officers found the vehicle, which had been abandoned.

A warrant was issued on July 7 and McAnearney was arrested two days later.

The HMP Perth inmate appeared from custody.

He admitted driving while disqualified and uninsured and failing to stop at the scene of a collision and at the instruction of police.

McAnearney also pled guilty to driving dangerously and at excessive speed.

He admitted that at the golf course, he drove at excessive speed in the vicinity of golfers, collided with a police vehicle and then drove at excessive speed along a service road, causing pedestrians to take evasive action.

The court heard he was not the registered keeper of the car and had a passenger at the time, who Mr Letford said was filming the joyride.

Previous convictions

His solicitor said the offending was a result of “deteriorating mental health.”

She said: “Mr McAnearney can’t make any excuses in terms of the conduct.

“He has little recollection so he can’t explain the specific circumstances.

“He is currently prescribed a number of medicines.

“He had difficulties at school.

“It’s also clear Mr McAnearney is vulnerable to peer pressure.”

The court heard he had twice been convicted of driving while intoxicated.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing until January 26 for reports and remanded McAnearney.