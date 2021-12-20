Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Staff hid in office as crack-addled thief broke into Dundee store

By Ross Gardiner
December 20 2021, 1.55pm Updated: December 20 2021, 2.52pm
B&M, Kingsway East, Dundee
Davies raided the B&M on Kingsway East, Dundee as staff hid inside.

A Dundee B&M nightshift crew hid in fear in their manager’s office as a nocturnal raider, high on crack cocaine, raided their store.

Barry Davies appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit breaking into the Kingsway East store on August 19.

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford said: “At 4.05am, members of staff heard a loud bang followed by glass smashing.”

The workers called 999 and hid in the manager’s office as Davies made his way inside.

“There was damage to the front door and a stone was lying nearby,” Mr Letford said.

Davies, 40, made his way to the perfume cabinet, near to the tills.

He removed several bottles and placed them in a bag, making off with almost £160 worth of stock which was never traced.

In doing so, Davies caused almost £600 worth of damage to the shop.

Second break-in

His nocturnal raiding continued on the Spar on Perth Road on September 2.

At around 2.15am, Davies smashed his way through the front door.

He helped himself to eight bottles of alcohol from behind the till, valued at over £160.

These also were not recovered.

Passing police heard the alarm sounding and the store supervisor was contacted.

They arrived to find £769 worth of damage had been done to the premises.

Both raids were captured on CCTV and Davies was traced.

Spar, Perth Road, Dundee.

His solicitor explained Davies was high on crack cocaine at the time of his offending.

He said: “He is someone who does suffer from mental health problems.

“He accepts he was not in control of what he was doing at the time.

“He is easily identified from the CCTV.

“He is aware that he has a drug problem.

“He genuinely fully takes responsibility.

“He has a childlike quality about him.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “I’m sure you know there’s no alternative but a custodial sentence.”

The sheriff jailed Davies for 16 months, backdated to September.