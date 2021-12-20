Staff hid in office as crack-addled thief broke into Dundee store

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee B&M nightshift crew hid in fear in their manager’s office as a nocturnal raider, high on crack cocaine, raided their store.

Barry Davies appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit breaking into the Kingsway East store on August 19.

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford said: “At 4.05am, members of staff heard a loud bang followed by glass smashing.”

The workers called 999 and hid in the manager’s office as Davies made his way inside.

“There was damage to the front door and a stone was lying nearby,” Mr Letford said.

Davies, 40, made his way to the perfume cabinet, near to the tills.

He removed several bottles and placed them in a bag, making off with almost £160 worth of stock which was never traced.

In doing so, Davies caused almost £600 worth of damage to the shop.

Second break-in

His nocturnal raiding continued on the Spar on Perth Road on September 2.

At around 2.15am, Davies smashed his way through the front door.

He helped himself to eight bottles of alcohol from behind the till, valued at over £160.

These also were not recovered.

Passing police heard the alarm sounding and the store supervisor was contacted.

They arrived to find £769 worth of damage had been done to the premises.

Both raids were captured on CCTV and Davies was traced.

His solicitor explained Davies was high on crack cocaine at the time of his offending.

He said: “He is someone who does suffer from mental health problems.

“He accepts he was not in control of what he was doing at the time.

“He is easily identified from the CCTV.

“He is aware that he has a drug problem.

“He genuinely fully takes responsibility.

“He has a childlike quality about him.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “I’m sure you know there’s no alternative but a custodial sentence.”

The sheriff jailed Davies for 16 months, backdated to September.