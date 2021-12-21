Tuesday court round-up — Drink-driver ditched and dog walker attack

An error occurred. Please try again.

A bumper Tuesday court round-up.

Dundee ‘drug dealers’ in Glasgow

Four people from Dundee will stand trial accused of dealing drugs in Glasgow.

Saifal Zaveri, 40, Calvin Montgomery Ashiq, 33, Amie Murphy, 21, and Jaiden Ramsay, 21, were allegedly concerned in the supply of cannabis on February 18.

Erio Selimaj, 29, of Glasgow’s Sighthill, is also on the same charge.

Zaveri, Ashiq, Murphy and Ramsay face a separate charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine at the same time and place.

Zaveri, Ashiq, Murphy and Ramsay all have bail addresses in Dundee – 80 miles from where the offences allegedly took place in Glasgow’s Finnieston.

All pled not guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

A trial was fixed for September next year by sheriff John McCormick.

Football fan assault

Dundee United fan Marc Jackson has been banned from all football after admitting assaulting Aberdeen player Funso Ojo during a match between the sides last month. The footage of Jackson’s push was caught by the television cameras and caused major controversy as Mr Ojo was sent off for his part in the incident.

Dog walker attack

A 17-year-old dog walker attacked a woman in Dunfermline because he falsely believed she had kicked his pet.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, narrowly escaped a jail sentence.

Fiscal depute Laura McMannus said the teenager’s victim had taken her dogs to the public path near James Allan Community Centre on Paton Street on October 23 when she encountered him.

She said his dog kept approaching hers and she requested it be put on a lead.

“Due to one of her dogs being a puppy, on three or four occasions the complainer raised her leg in order to shield her puppy.

“At that point the accused ran straight at her, having formed an impression of what she had done and struck her on the nose with his fist.

“This caused it to burst.

“She began screaming and covered her face with her hands.

“She fell to the ground and tried to protect herself from the accused’s attack.

“He stood over her and punched her several times with both hands.”

The teenager’s solicitor said: “He was under the impression this woman hit his dog to the face and he saw red.”

The youngster admitted assault.

He was placed on a two-year supervision order must to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.

NHS Tayside not liable for £2.8m pay-out

Disgraced surgeon Muftah Salem Elijamel is solely liable for a near-£3 million pay-out to a patient after botched surgery, a judge has ruled. The surgeon had argued NHS Tayside should be at least partially liable for compensating the stricken woman but judge Lord Uist has disagreed.

Dundee rape allegation

Fritz-Morgan Mbah Mbabid appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court on a petition alleging he raped a woman on December 17 at an address in Meadowside Halls, Bell Street, Dundee.

Mbabid, of Milnbank Road, Dundee, made no plea and is on bail.

Angus sex act denied

James Soutar, 77, appeared in Forfar Sheriff Court accused of two acts of public indecency during the early 1970s.

Prosecutors allege Soutar committed the offences at a property in Slade Gardens, Kirriemuir, between August 27, 1970 and December 31, 1974.

It is alleged he exposed his penis and carried out a solo sex act in the view of two women.

Soutar, of Manitoba Avenue, Livingston, pled not guilty and a trial was set for March 30, with an intermediate hearing on March 15.

Drink-driver ditched

A drink-driver who crashed into roadworks in Leven and ended up in a ditch has been disqualified for two years

Alexander Laing was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after driving carelessly and over the limit on November 24 last year on Leven’s Kennoway Road.

Laing, 42, of Langside Drive in Kennoway had nearly four times the alcohol limit in his blood (197/ 50mgs)

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith also placed him on a restriction of liberty order, banning him from leaving his home between 7pm and 7am, for two months.

Laing was also placed under supervision for a year for an outburst at police three months earlier.

On August 1 last year, he acted in a threatening manner at his home address by shouting, swearing and kicking the inside of a police van and threatening to murder two police officers.

