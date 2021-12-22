Shamed Dundee postman summoned police after knocking out pal in street brawl

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee postman left his friend scarred for life and partially deaf after a birthday bust-up.

Michael Easton booted Scott Campbell in the head and left him lying lifeless and unconscious in a pool of blood on the pavement.

Solicitor Jim Laverty, for Easton, said: “All I would like to say is that Mr Easton is horrified by the injuries he has caused to Mr Campbell.”

Dundee Sheriff Court was told both men had been part of a group out celebrating a birthday in the centre of Dundee on July 11 last year.

Fiscal depute Alistair McDermid told the court: “They were in Slessor Gardens when a fight broke out between Mr Campbell and the accused.

“Mr Campbell made his way to Dock Street.

“The accused approached because he was still upset from the previous altercation.

“The complainer leaned forward as if to rugby tackle him. The accused kicked him to the head with his right foot, causing him to fall to the ground.

“He was unconscious and bleeding heavily from his head. Bystanders took hold of the accused and pulled him away.

“The accused ran off.”

Accused flagged down police

Some of the party went to Easton’s home and found him pacing up and down in the hallway.

Easton asked: “Is he OK? That wasn’t meant to happen.

“I’m going to tell police it was me.”

The other men returned to the scene and found Mr Campbell still lying on the ground, covered in blood.

Easton flagged down police and told them they were looking for him.

He told officers Mr Campbell had knocked his tooth out during the first fracas.

The court was told the victim sustained multiple skull fractures and was left with a two-inch scar.

He lost his hearing for three months and suffered from memory loss and slurred speech in the aftermath of the assault.

Sentence deferred

Easton, 33, of Candle Lane, Dundee, admitted assaulting Mr Campbell by kicking him on the head and knocking him unconscious.

He admitted knocking Mr Campbell to the ground in Dock Street, Dundee, and leaving him severely injured and permanently disfigured and impaired.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael deferred sentence for the preparation of background reports and Easton was granted bail.