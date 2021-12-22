Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shamed Dundee postman summoned police after knocking out pal in street brawl

By Gordon Currie
December 22 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 22 2021, 9.13am
Michael Easton
Michael Easton leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after sentence was deferred.

A Dundee postman left his friend scarred for life and partially deaf after a birthday bust-up.

Michael Easton booted Scott Campbell in the head and left him lying lifeless and  unconscious in a pool of blood on the pavement.

Solicitor Jim Laverty, for Easton, said: “All I would like to say is that Mr Easton is horrified by the injuries he has caused to Mr Campbell.”

Dundee Sheriff Court was told both men had been part of a group out celebrating a birthday in the centre of Dundee on July 11 last year.

Fiscal depute Alistair McDermid told the court: “They were in Slessor Gardens when a fight broke out between Mr Campbell and the accused.

“Mr Campbell made his way to Dock Street.

“The accused approached because he was still upset from the previous altercation.

The group had been at Slessor Gardens.

“The complainer leaned forward as if to rugby tackle him. The accused kicked him to the head with his right foot, causing him to fall to the ground.

“He was unconscious and bleeding heavily from his head. Bystanders took hold of the accused and pulled him away.

“The accused ran off.”

Accused flagged down police

Some of the party went to Easton’s home and found him pacing up and down in the hallway.

Easton asked: “Is he OK? That wasn’t meant to happen.

“I’m going to tell police it was me.”

The other men returned to the scene and found Mr Campbell still lying on the ground, covered in blood.

Easton flagged down police and told them they were looking for him.

He told officers Mr Campbell had knocked his tooth out during the first fracas.

The court was told the victim sustained multiple skull fractures and was left with a two-inch scar.

He lost his hearing for three months and suffered from memory loss and slurred speech in the aftermath of the assault.

Sentence deferred

Easton, 33, of Candle Lane, Dundee, admitted assaulting Mr Campbell by kicking him on the head and knocking him unconscious.

He admitted knocking Mr Campbell to the ground in Dock Street, Dundee, and leaving him severely injured and permanently disfigured and impaired.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael deferred sentence for the preparation of background reports and Easton was granted bail.

