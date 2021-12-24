Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Fife paedophile forced to flee Scotland will be allowed to stay in Cornwall

By Kirsty McIntosh
December 24 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 24 2021, 9.24am
Nicholas Denison
Nicholas Denison admitted sending explicit images to two police accounts he believed to be children.

A Fife paedophile will not return to Scotland after being hounded out of his home.

Nicholas Denison was placed on a court-ordered curfew but fled from Crossgates to Cornwall after neighbours protested outside his home.

Differences in the Scottish and English legal systems meant the curfew could not initially be implemented south of the border, due to a technicality.

A sheriff had previously agreed to suspend the sentence to allow Denison to sell his Baxter Road home and relocate elsewhere in Scotland.

However, despite trying to buy or rent five other properties across the country, the 61-year-old was unable to secure a suitable home.

Checks meant home purchases broke down

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court solicitor Mark Harrower said Denison’s marriage had broken down and he now has no reason to return to Scotland from the Truro area.

He told Sheriff Wyllie Robertson: “This doesn’t appear to be a situation of his own making.

“He was on the order for a month and a half before he moved for his own safety.

“He moved to Cornwall expecting the tag to be transferred.”

Fife man sent indecent photographs to police account he thought belonged to a child

However he said an “anomaly in the legislation” prevented that from happening.

He said: “Mr Denison has made big efforts to find an address in Scotland but that has not been possible in the time allowed.”

He said each time an address was identified, the time taken to carry out the necessary checks to see if it was suitable – including its proximity to local schools – meant the property became unavailable.

He asked a sheriff to revoke the Restriction of Liberty Order, which could not be served in England and add a curfew condition to his Community Payback Order, which would allow the English justice system to take over.

“Mr Denison’s marriage has come to an end,” he said.

“He and his wife have now separated.

“He has no reason to come back to Scotland, except to comply with a court order.”

Sheriff Robertson agreed to vary the orders and told Denison he must serve a three-month curfew under the supervision of the English system.

Community protest

The residents of Baxter Road had previously written to a sheriff expressing their concern at Denison living in their midst.

He had sent indecent images of his genitals to accounts on social media channel Kik, which he believed were going to 12 and 13 year old girls.

A small crowd gathered to protest in the Fife community.

However the accounts were actually decoys being run by police officers.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court in June he was ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work and placed on a three-year supervision order.

He was also ordered to serve a four-month curfew and placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Shortly after he was sentenced, residents held a protest about him remaining in the area.

One of Denison’s neighbours later ended up in the dock over the situation after shouting and swearing at the sex offender’s wife.

Colin Flockhart pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards Karen Denison from within his own garden in Baxter Road on June 19.

He was fined £320.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]