Dundee electrician narrowly avoids prison for assaulting woman and children

An electrician who attacked two children and a woman has been ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Kevin Scott, 47, avoided a jail term despite Dundee Sheriff Court hearing he sat on one child during a course of violent behaviour.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael told him: “This is a bad series of assaults.

“A custodial sentence was at the forefront of my mind but I have to consider the alternatives.”

He placed Scott under social work supervision for 30 months and imposed a three-year order to prevent him from harassing any of his victims.

Scott admitted seizing one child by the head and body, pushing him, pinning him to a couch, placing his hands on his body and restricting his breathing last year.

He admitted assaulting the other youngster by seizing her body, pushing her, pinning her against a worktop, placing his hand on her neck and restricting her breathing.

The same girl was pushed to the ground by Scott before being sat on.

Scott, of Ballumbie Drive, Dundee, also admitted assaulting a woman following a night out in Dundee between June 2006 and October 2011.

The attack – in which he grabbed the woman by the throat before pushing her against a shop window – came to light after police started investigating Scott.

Scott’s own lawyer told the court that her client realised his behaviour towards the victims had been “shameful.”