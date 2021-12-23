Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee electrician narrowly avoids prison for assaulting woman and children

By Gordon Currie
December 23 2021, 10.43am
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee Sheriff Court.

An electrician who attacked two children and a woman has been ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Kevin Scott, 47, avoided a jail term despite Dundee Sheriff Court hearing he sat on one child during a course of violent behaviour.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael told him: “This is a bad series of assaults.

“A custodial sentence was at the forefront of my mind but I have to consider the alternatives.”

He placed Scott under social work supervision for 30 months and imposed a three-year order to prevent him from harassing any of his victims.

Scott admitted seizing one child by the head and body, pushing him, pinning him to a couch, placing his hands on his body and restricting his breathing last year.

He admitted assaulting the other youngster by seizing her body, pushing her, pinning her against a worktop, placing his hand on her neck and restricting her breathing.

The same girl was pushed to the ground by Scott before being sat on.

Scott, of Ballumbie Drive, Dundee, also admitted assaulting a woman following a night out in Dundee between June 2006 and October 2011.

The attack – in which he grabbed the woman by the throat before pushing her against a shop window – came to light after police started investigating Scott.

Scott’s own lawyer told the court that her client realised his behaviour towards the victims had been “shameful.”

