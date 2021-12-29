Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man in court in Dundee accused of care home break-ins across Tayside

By Gordon Currie
December 29 2021, 12.30pm
Harestane Care Home, Dundee
The Harestane Care Home was one Cahill allegedly targeted.

A Merseyside man has been accused of being part of a gang which targeted several Tayside nursing homes to steal more than £12,000 in 24 hours.

Anthony Cahill, 36, is alleged to have acted with others to carry out three high value break-ins in Dundee and Forfar during the space of a few hours.

It is alleged they broke into a nursing home owned by Priority Care in Harestane Road, Dundee, and stole £9,489.48 cash on February 6, 2020.

They are alleged to have also taken a wallet containing £560, keys, three watches, jewellery, baskets and money tins during the same raid.

On the same date they are said to have broken into a Grampian Nursing Home in Ballumbie Road, Dundee, and stolen money boxes, receipts, cigarettes, a brooch, three watches and £1,055 cash.

Prosecutors claim a care home owned by Four Seasons Health in Glamis Road, Forfar, was targeted and £1,240.94, ipads, money tins and a phone were stolen.

Cahill, of Rockford Avenue, Kirby, and the gang are also alleged to have damaged a doorframe at a property on Bolfracks Estate in Perthshire on February 5 or 6.

He denied the charges at Dundee Sheriff Court and the case will call again in the new year.

