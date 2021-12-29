Man in court in Dundee accused of care home break-ins across Tayside

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Merseyside man has been accused of being part of a gang which targeted several Tayside nursing homes to steal more than £12,000 in 24 hours.

Anthony Cahill, 36, is alleged to have acted with others to carry out three high value break-ins in Dundee and Forfar during the space of a few hours.

It is alleged they broke into a nursing home owned by Priority Care in Harestane Road, Dundee, and stole £9,489.48 cash on February 6, 2020.

They are alleged to have also taken a wallet containing £560, keys, three watches, jewellery, baskets and money tins during the same raid.

On the same date they are said to have broken into a Grampian Nursing Home in Ballumbie Road, Dundee, and stolen money boxes, receipts, cigarettes, a brooch, three watches and £1,055 cash.

Prosecutors claim a care home owned by Four Seasons Health in Glamis Road, Forfar, was targeted and £1,240.94, ipads, money tins and a phone were stolen.

Cahill, of Rockford Avenue, Kirby, and the gang are also alleged to have damaged a doorframe at a property on Bolfracks Estate in Perthshire on February 5 or 6.

He denied the charges at Dundee Sheriff Court and the case will call again in the new year.