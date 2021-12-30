David Goodwillie to Raith Rovers: 9 key questions about case that saw striker branded rapist

An error occurred. Please try again.

He is one of the most controversial and divisive figures in Scottish football.

Dundee United’s cup-winning hero David Goodwillie spectacularly fell from grace when he was accused, with former team-mate David Robertson, of raping Denise Clair, 24, after a night out in Bathgate.

While Robertson has dropped from public view since retiring from football in January 2017, one-time Scotland striker Goodwillie signed for Clyde three months after the case and remains in the spotlight.

His goal-scoring exploits have seen him frequently linked with clubs playing at a higher level, with Raith Rovers the latest earlier this week.

The inevitable backlash was led by celebrity fan and shirt sponsor, crime writer Val McDermid.

Goodwillie has never been convicted in a criminal court but was branded a rapist during a civil court action five years ago.

These are some of the key questions surrounding the case.

1 – Why were Goodwillie and Robertson never tried in a criminal court?

Goodwillie, then 21, and Robertson, 24, were accused of raping Denise Clair at a house in Armadale, West Lothian, after a night out in Bathgate on January 2, 2011.

The Crown said there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to court and the charges against Goodwillie were dropped.

Robertson, who had spells at St Johnstone and Cowdenbeath before quitting football, was never charged.

2 – What was the reaction to the decision?

A spokesman for the Crown Office said: “This case was looked at very carefully by Crown counsel who concluded that there was insufficient evidence in law to raise criminal proceedings.

“As a result no proceedings were instructed.”

Despite the prosecutors’ stance, the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority determined Ms Clair had been raped and awarded her £11,000.

She said she was “devastated” by the Crown’s decision.

Former First Minister Jack McConnell demanded the Lord Advocate personally explain the decision to Clair and called for a full case review.

3 — Was that the end of the legal fight?

No. Ms Clair decided to sue Goodwillie and Robertson in a civil action.

It was the first civil rape case of its kind in Scotland.

The civil court carries a lower burden of proof than the criminal – the case needed to be proven to a judge on the balance of probabilities.

In a criminal court, a jury would have to be persuaded of Goodwillie’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Ms Clair was seeking £500,000 damages from the pair.

4 – What happened at the civil hearing?

Lord Armstrong, presiding, heard from 20 witnesses.

The case hinged on whether Ms Clair was too drunk to give consent to have sex with the players.

Goodwillie and Robertson admitted having sex but said it was consensual.

As well as witnesses who testified to Ms Clair being extremely drunk when she left a club in a taxi with the pair, medical and forensic witnesses backed her story.

Lord Armstrong ruled Ms Clair had been raped and awarded her around £100,000 in damages.

5 – What did Lord Armstrong say about evidence given by Denise Clair, David Goodwillie and David Robertson?

The judge was scathing of the players’ testimony.

Of Goodwillie, he said: “My general impression was that, particularly in relation to his assessment of the pursuer’s condition, his evidence was given with a view to his own interests rather than in accordance with the oath which he had taken.

“I did not find his evidence to be persuasive.”

Robertson was slammed as “selective as to what he was prepared to tell the court”.

Lord Armstrong said his evidence “directed as it was entirely to his own interests, was partial and partisan.”

On the other hand, Ms Clair was “cogent, persuasive and compelling”.

Lord Armstrong went on: “Both defenders took advantage of the pursuer when she was vulnerable through an excessive intake of alcohol and, because her cognitive functioning and decision‑making processes were so impaired, was incapable of giving meaningful consent; and that they each raped her.”

6 – Why did Denise Clair waive her anonymity?

Ms Clair waived her legal and lifelong right to anonymity in 2013 to slam the justice system.

After winning the civil case, she spoke again of her devastation that the matter had never reached the criminal courts.

She also revealed lawyers for the footballers had offered her up to £115,000 to drop the case.

She later told how she did not expect to see any of the money due her, with legal costs swallowing the settlement.

Goodwillie was declared bankrupt in 2018.

7 – What did Clyde FC say about signing Goodwillie just three months after civil hearing?

Goodwillie had moved from Dundee United to Blackburn Rovers after the rape and had spells with a range of clubs – including a loan return to Dundee United and Aberdeen.

He was at Plymouth Argyle during the court case and said at one stage he would quit football to concentrate on an appeal.

However, he returned to part-time Clyde in April 2017.

Chairman Norrie Innes said the Scottish League Two club was “seeking to help someone when others want to punish him”.

He went on: “There is no positive purpose or societal gain whatsoever to wish ill on him and allow his talents to stagnate and waste.”

He has gone on to score more than 100 goals in nearly 170 appearances.

8 – Has Goodwillie ever spoken in the media about the case?

Goodwillie’s chance to appeal was lost when he declined the chance to take the case to the Supreme Court.

After the decision was made to drop the criminal case in 2011, he told The Scotsman: “It had been total and utter hell, the worst moments of my life. It was a dark time.

“My life stopped after the accusation was made.

“It’s the end of the world when something like that happens to you.”

He has never acknowledged his guilt.

Speaking after his bankruptcy hearing in 2019, he said: “I’ve got nothing — I haven’t got a house, I’ve got a banger of a car, I haven’t got any assets — and I’ve got to provide for my wife and baby.”

9 – What next?

Raith Rovers have yet to comment on the speculation linking them to Goodwillie.

Rovers boss John McGlynn could address the rumours ahead of Sunday’s Fife derby against Dunfermline.

McGlynn managed Goodwillie during the 2007/08 campaign when the striker had a loan spell at Stark’s Park.