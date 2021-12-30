Man, 47, in court charged with Christmas Day attempted murder in Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has appeared in court in relation to an alleged Christmas Day attempted murder in Kirkcaldy.

David Houston appeared in private at the town’s sheriff court on Thursday.

The 47-year-old faces a single charge of attempted murder.

He entered no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

Houston, of Kirkcaldy, was granted bail.

Police were called to the town’s Templehall area at around 7pm on Saturday.

A man, aged 39, was taken to hospital for treatment after the suspected stabbing.

There was a strong police presence in the area on Wednesday, with officers reportedly searching drains.

It is understood officers have also taken away CCTV footage from nearby houses as the investigation continues.