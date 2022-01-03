Man, 23, in court accused of raping woman in Blairgowrie on Christmas Day By Jamie Buchan January 3 2022, 3.17pm Updated: January 3 2022, 5.07pm The alleged attack happened near Blairgowrie Library. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier ‘Despicable’ thief attacked police officer in Perth Sheriff Court fracas Monday court round-up — OAP ‘assault’ and face mask theft Appeal court rejects claim Dundee sex attacker was victim of ‘miscarriage of justice’ Fife Amazon worker vows to give up alcohol after boozy threatening phone calls