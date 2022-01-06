Thursday court round-up — Theft explained and hotel chandelier

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hard to know where to begin really…

15 minutes to explain crime

The lawyer of a Dundee man with multiple convictions had to spend “some time” explaining why trying to remove a items from a garden is “still a crime”, even if they headed for the skip.

Alan Rachwal was overheard talking loudly with his partner, Chelsea Leona Jones, on January 4 by concerned residents who called police after he was spotted carrying items in a garden.

When police arrived, Rachwal, 30, was searched and found to be carrying a small screwdriver.

He admitted being at an address on Brown Constable street without lawful authority, where it could be inferred he intended to steal.

Jones, 28, admitted breaching bail conditions and headbutting the interior of a police car after she was arrested.

Appearing for both, defence solicitor Douglas McConnell said Jones had provided the court “an absolute lesson on how to get in more trouble than you need to” after becoming hostile with police.

For Rachwal, he explained “it took around 15 minutes to explain why you cannot take items from someone’s garden” even if it looked like they were to be thrown away, and it was in fact a crime,

Rachwal and Jones, who had only just been liberated from prison days before Christmas, were both remanded in custody before sentencing in February.

Hotel chandelier

A Carnoustie man is to stand trial after being accused of hanging from a hotel chandelier in Dundee.

Ross Macphail pled not guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court after appearing from custody, following an incident alleged to have happened at Sleeperz Hotel on January 3.

The 32-year-old has been accused of recklessly climbing a glass chandelier at the Waterfront establishment, before intentionally striking the glass pendants which make up the lighting fixture.

Macphail, of Jarvis Place, will stand trial on August 25, and was granted bail by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael on condition he does not return to Sleeperz before then.

Captain’s calamity

Dundee FC captain Charlie Adam was banned from driving for a year and fined £2,000. He admitted drink driving (43 mics/ 22) after police found him behind the wheel of his damaged Audi in the city at 4am.

Dangerous driving denied

A Kelty man has appeared in court, accused of causing a two-car smash in Perth that left another driver injured.

Terry Porter denies driving dangerously on Broxden Avenue on March 15, 2021.

It is alleged the 29-year-old drove his black Audi A3 at excessive speeds, failed to maintain proper control of his vehicle and caused it to enter the opposing carriageway.

Prosecutors allege Porter’s car then collided with an oncoming vehicle, damaging both cars and injuring the other driver.

Porter, of Oakfield Street, denied the single charge when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

He will stand trial on January 26.

Racist paedophile jailed

Paedophile Kirk Thompson, who sent racist abuse to Premier League footballer Yannick Bolasie, has been jailed. The Kirkcaldy man admitted possessing child abuse material and was deemed a high risk to the community.

Car theft spree charges

Two Dundee men appeared in court over an alleged crime spree that included car theft, breaking into multiple car dealerships and stealing fuel.

They were charged with breaking into a used car dealership and stealing a Citroen Berlingo and a BMW X5.

Garry Myles, 18, of Aboyne Avenue, and Kieran Hughes, 25, of Blackrock Crescent, allegedly stole the cars from the Bridgend Garage, Montrose on October 5, 2021.

On the same date, the pair allegedly attempted to reverse a vehicle into a unit on Panda Lane, Carnoustie, with the intent to steal.

They are said to have attempted to break into KC Autos, Arbroath with intent to steal and used a crowbar to attempt to break into KGS Motors at Balgray Place Dundee.

At a Co-op filling station on Coupar Angus Road, they allegedly stole £49.52 worth of fuel, the day before.

Myles and Hughes appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

They remain on bail.

Football-sized cannabis lump

Mandy Kerr, 53, was ordered to carry out unpaid work after police caught her driving in Perth with a “football-sized” lump of cannabis in her car.

Bar assault

A Dundee woman has been fined for pulling hair and striking another woman in a local bar.

Alex Purvey got into an argument with the woman at the Balcony Bar, Ward Road on June 13 2019.

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At 8pm on June 12 the complainer arranged to meet a friend for a drink

“At 1.45 am she was engaged in a heated discussion with the accused when the accused leaned towards her, pulled her hair and struck her face.

“She was extremely shocked and upset.”

The victim called the police.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael imposed a £120 fine.

McDonald’s sex pest back in court

John Murphy from Perth, who is on the Sex Offenders Register for propositioning girls at a city McDonald’s was back in court for having a knife in a public place without authority. He claimed he was being abused by teenagers and went to scare them off.

The full caseload of the Dundee Crime and Courts Team can be found here.