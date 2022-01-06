Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Dundee man and daughter stabbed during ASBO breach row in city flat

By Dave Finlay
January 6 2022, 4.00pm Updated: January 6 2022, 4.18pm
The High Court in Edinburgh
An armed man carried out a knife attack on his daughter’s neighbour in Dundee shortly after she was arrested for allegedly breaching an ASBO.

David Stewart, 51, repeatedly stabbed Raymond Harvison at his home and injured Mr Harvison’s daughter, Chloe, when she went to his aid.

Stewart was later heard to say: “I was standing up for my daughter.”

Unemployed Stewart, from Dundee, admitted assaulting Mr Harvison and his daughter to their injury, permanent disfigurement and the danger of their lives on June 17 last year at a flat in Fullarton Street.

Stabbed twice in chest

Advocate depute Mark Mohammed told the High Court in Edinburgh Stewart’s daughter was an upstairs neighbour of Mr Harvison.

The prosecutor said complaints were made over her behaviour, which resulted in an ASBO (Anti-Social Behaviour Order) being granted in May last year.

One of its prohibitions was to prevent her entering the address in Fullarton Street.

On June 17 she was arrested over an alleged breach of the ASBO and within hours her father turned up at Mr Harvison’s home.

Mr Harvison’s daughter and others were there.

The stabbing happened in a flat in Fullarton Street.
Stewart was seen in possession of a knife and Mr Harvison, 50, shouted at him before he was stabbed to the chest twice.

Mr Mohammed said: “Chloe Harvison made attempts to remove the knife from the accused.

“She grabbed the blade of the knife, sustaining injuries to her hand.”

She was also stabbed but managed to take possession of the weapon.

Police were called and Mr Harvison was traced outside and told an officer: “I have been stabbed.”

He said he had punched his attacker, acting in self defence.

Sentencing next month

Stewart, who has previous convictions including for robbery, was found lying unconscious on the bathroom floor in the flat.

Ms Harvison, 30, had a wound treated after she was taken to hospital and her father was found to have two injuries but did not require medical treatment.

Defence solicitor advocate James Laverty said: “As far as the circumstances of the offence are concerned Mr Stewart advises me that he has little or no recollection having taken a concoction of alcohol and drugs on the day in question.”

He said Stewart was aware of difficulties between Mr Harvison and his family and his daughter but “he very much had a one-sided account of the difficulties”.

Mr Laverty said: “He accepts now that what he had heard from his daughter was very much a subjective account of what had happened at Fullarton Street.”

Judge Lord Beckett called for a background report to be prepared on Stewart with a risk assessment ahead of sentencing next month.

He remains in custody.

