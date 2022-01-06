Dundee man and daughter stabbed during ASBO breach row in city flat

An error occurred. Please try again.

An armed man carried out a knife attack on his daughter’s neighbour in Dundee shortly after she was arrested for allegedly breaching an ASBO.

David Stewart, 51, repeatedly stabbed Raymond Harvison at his home and injured Mr Harvison’s daughter, Chloe, when she went to his aid.

Stewart was later heard to say: “I was standing up for my daughter.”

Unemployed Stewart, from Dundee, admitted assaulting Mr Harvison and his daughter to their injury, permanent disfigurement and the danger of their lives on June 17 last year at a flat in Fullarton Street.

Stabbed twice in chest

Advocate depute Mark Mohammed told the High Court in Edinburgh Stewart’s daughter was an upstairs neighbour of Mr Harvison.

The prosecutor said complaints were made over her behaviour, which resulted in an ASBO (Anti-Social Behaviour Order) being granted in May last year.

One of its prohibitions was to prevent her entering the address in Fullarton Street.

On June 17 she was arrested over an alleged breach of the ASBO and within hours her father turned up at Mr Harvison’s home.

Mr Harvison’s daughter and others were there.

Stewart was seen in possession of a knife and Mr Harvison, 50, shouted at him before he was stabbed to the chest twice.

Mr Mohammed said: “Chloe Harvison made attempts to remove the knife from the accused.

“She grabbed the blade of the knife, sustaining injuries to her hand.”

She was also stabbed but managed to take possession of the weapon.

Police were called and Mr Harvison was traced outside and told an officer: “I have been stabbed.”

He said he had punched his attacker, acting in self defence.

Sentencing next month

Stewart, who has previous convictions including for robbery, was found lying unconscious on the bathroom floor in the flat.

Ms Harvison, 30, had a wound treated after she was taken to hospital and her father was found to have two injuries but did not require medical treatment.

Defence solicitor advocate James Laverty said: “As far as the circumstances of the offence are concerned Mr Stewart advises me that he has little or no recollection having taken a concoction of alcohol and drugs on the day in question.”

He said Stewart was aware of difficulties between Mr Harvison and his family and his daughter but “he very much had a one-sided account of the difficulties”.

Mr Laverty said: “He accepts now that what he had heard from his daughter was very much a subjective account of what had happened at Fullarton Street.”

Judge Lord Beckett called for a background report to be prepared on Stewart with a risk assessment ahead of sentencing next month.

He remains in custody.