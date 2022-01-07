Friday court round-up — Takeaway racist and ear biter

An error occurred. Please try again.

We round off the week with this round-up.

Police threats

A lout made violent threats, bigoted and sexual remarks and spat at police officers in Dundee.

Sam Sharma told officers that he would “shoot” their families after being arrested last year.

Appearing in Dundee Sheriff Court, Sharma, 31, pled guilty to charges of making racist comments, threats of violence, sexual remarks and assault towards police on September 2, 2021 at Blackscroft.

Officers had found him under the influence and behaving erratically and as they tried to apprehend him, Sharma became verbally abusive.

In police headquarters, he shouted at officers: “I’m going to shoot and stab your families” and other abuse.

While in custody, Sharma began urinating towards officers, who had to wait for him to finish before apprehending him.

Defending solicitor Gary McIlravey said his client had little recollection of the night and was “ashamed” of his actions.

He said: “He accepts he took alcohol – four pints and two shots.”

Sheriff Carmichael sentenced Sharma to 14 months imprisonment.

Ear biter

A blood-soaked assault victim told police “get in there, he’s going to kill folk” after Steven Drummond went on the rampage in Harlequins pub in Dundee. The raging 34-year-old punched one victim to the ground and bit off a chunk of another’s ear.

Slipper assault

A young girl was subjected to a brutal attack in Dundee.

The child suffered bruising to her body after Jia Hu repeatedly struck her with the hard sole of a slipper.

The attack lasted for ten minutes, with the child pleading with Hu to stop.

Hu, of Mayfield Grove, Dundee, pled guilty to the November 23 assault at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The court heard how the child curled into ball and crawled under a desk to protect herself and feared that Hu could kill her.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing until February 3 for the completion of social work reports.

Hu remains on bail.

‘Scheme runaround’

Kelvin Campbell from Perth has been jailed for his 25th motoring conviction in just eight years. The last straw was being caught behind the wheel of his “scheme runaround” Ford Fiesta while banned.

Takeaway racist

A Fife man who racially abused two people in a Leven takeaway has been fined.

Bradley Cowan admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner at Real Spice on November 26.

He swore and shouted racist remarks at Kulbir Singh and Ravi Tewari.

Cowan, of Harris Drive in Kirkcaldy, shouted “f***ing p*ki b*****d” and “f***ing black b*****d” as he left the Shorehead outlet.

He later handed himself into police.

Sheriff Alison McKay told him: “You can’t go around behaving like that and you certainly can’t speak to people like that.”

The sheriff fined him £320.

Ill-treated children

A school cleaner faces losing her job after being convicted of the mistreatment of two children in the mid 1980s to 90s in Fife. Patricia Monaghan was also found guilty of assaulting one of them in 2001, when she had reached adulthood.

Hallucinating patient with blade

A hallucinating patient was caught with a concealed blade at Perth Royal Infirmary.

Edward Lyons was taken to hospital by police after concerned residents saw him staggering along busy Jeanfield Road and walking into the path of ongoing cars on February 6.

The court heard he appeared to be hallucinating and under the influence of drugs.

After hours of “erratic” behaviour at PRI’s accident and emergency ward, witnesses saw a Stanley knife blade slip out of his hand and onto the floor.

Police, who had earlier searched the 36-year-old, said they have no idea where the weapon came from.

Lyons appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted having a bladed article in a public place.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said her client had no memory of the incident.

Lyons, of Logie Crescent, Perth, was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for a year.

