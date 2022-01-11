Tuesday court round-up — Stranded in Azerbaijan

An error occurred. Please try again.

As an excuse for not attending court, it’s one of the better ones…

Stranded in Azerbaijan

Court proceedings against a man accused of dangerous driving on the A90 have been postponed, after he became stranded in Azerbaijan.

Gary Robertson was due to stand trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

His solicitor Linda Clark told the court her client, who works overseas, had been making his way to Scotland for the hearing but was stopped in Azerbaijan.

“There is no further information,” she said.

“I don’t know what the issue is.”

Robertson denies a charge that he drove a grey BMW dangerously along the Perth to Dundee road on April 7, last year.

It is alleged the 38-year-old, of David’s Crescent, Kilwinning, failed to adhere to road markings and road layout and undertook a vehicle in the nearside lane while passing an oncoming slip road which merged with the A90 and he swerved into the offside lane and overtook a lorry.

The trial was adjourned until June 6, with an intermediate hearing on February 17.

Stalked woman he had never met

Stalker Satish Kumar has been jailed for a seven-year campaign against a woman he had never met. Kumar, from Dundee, became obsessed with the woman after spotting her as a student and bombarded her with unwanted attention from 300 miles away through the internet.

‘I was drunk’

Kevin Keltie, 24, of Melrose Terrace, Dundee, attempted to head butt a police officer during a verbally abusive tirade.

On October 26 on Balmoral Terrace, he shouted offensive remarks at police officers – there to stop an ongoing disturbance – and called out: “What are you going to f**king do you dafties?”

When police tried to arrest him, Keltie attempted to break free and headbutt one officer.

Fiscal depute Rachel Hill told the court how the police had found Keltie and a group of people standing in the middle of the street and acting in a “hostile” manner.

Keltie represented himself and when asked directly by Sheriff Paul Brown if there was any mitigation, Keltie responded “Nah, I agree with it.

“I was drunk.”

Sheriff Brown imposed 133 hours unpaid work.

Domestic death fear

A Broughty Ferry woman thought she would die at the hands of Dundee man Paul Graham as he assaulted her in a vicious domestic dispute. Graham was ordered to pay his victim £2,000 compensation and made subject to a non-harassment order.

Rape accused on bail

A 23-year-old man accused of raping a woman in Blairgowrie on Christmas Day has been released on bail following a second court appearance.

Gheorge Iacoban first appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court on January 3.

He is accused of carrying out a sex attack at a location near the town’s Library on Sraid Leslidh on December 25.

It is alleged he kissed a woman, seized her by the body and struggled with her, before raping her.

Iacoban, of Blairgowrie, made no plea during his second private appearance at Perth Sheriff Court.

He was fully committed and released on bail.

A date for his next court hearing has still to be set.

Weeping bully

A Fife domestic abuser who terrorised his ex-partner for nearly nine months wept as he was jailed. Blair Matthews followed the woman into her car, entered her house uninvited and touched her, despite being the subject of a non-harassment order.

Nightclub assault

A furious man assaulted a Dundee nightclub worker who came to the aid of distressed women in the street on November 24.

While being arrested by police, Andrew Beck went on a bizarre rant, calling the officers “paedophile protectors”, “Nazi b*****ds”, and “massive c**ts”.

Beck, 33, of Ellen Street, pled guilty to two charges of assault at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “On the street outside Casa, at around 1.20am, the witness was working.

“He saw two females nearby, who were upset.”

As the witness came to the aid of the women, Beck and other men approached him.

Ms Hill said: “They were rowdy and disruptive.

“All three males began to assault the witness.

“They struck him on the body and threw a glass bottle with alcoholic liquid inside.

“Police attended immediately, called by witnesses.”

While being taken to police headquarters on West Bell Street, Beck went on the vulgar rant against the police.

He remarked the officers will be “hung from your boots and I’ll be in the front row.”

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing for reports until February 28.

Care home aggression

Newburgh care worker Jessie MacAuley pled guilty to twice acting aggressively towards a 98-year-old dementia-suffering care home resident. Her crimes were likened to attacks on a defenceless child.

