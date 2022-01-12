Fife racist scared couple with gun chat and N-word rants

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fife man who called his ex-girlfriend’s new partner a “slave” and the N-word, before telling the pair he had an illegal handgun, has been jailed.

Paul Millar sent an email to Jade Howell telling her she was going to be responsible for “a lot of people (getting) hurt”.

The pair had split the previous year after an 18-month romance.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Millar called her new partner, Mark Brown, a number of racially offensive terms after discovering he was of Caribbean descent.

The abuse escalated until the 30-year-old claimed to have possession of a semi-automatic Glock 17 pistol, causing the couple to call in police.

Racist rants and gun talk

Depute fiscal Alistair McDermid told the court: “Ms Howell accessed her emails and saw an email from the accused in which he stated she was going to get a lot of people in trouble and hurt and that the accused had a gun.

“The accused also sent a message to her mobile telephone, which she had given to Mr Brown .

“Mr Brown replied, telling him he had her phone and asking the accused who he was.

“The accused sent further messages threatening to hurt both Mr Brown and Ms Howell.

“On October 13 the accused again sent a message to Mr Brown.

“He called Mr Brown, who is of Caribbean descent, a n***er and a slave and stated that Ms Howell hates n***ers.

“Reference was again made to obtaining firearms.

“The accused made a number of calls to Mr Brown, which he put on loudspeaker so Ms Howell could hear.

“The accused stated he had a Glock 17, which alarmed them.”

Jailed

Millar then went on to smash a window at Ms Howell’s address and snapped a windsreen wiper off her car.

Solicitor Martin Maguire said in the lead up to the messages from Millar there had been a “tit for tat” exchange between the parties.

He added Millar’s relapse into drug use had contributed to his behaviour.

Millar, a prisoner at Perth, admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused Ms Howell and Mr Brown fear and alarm at an address in Leven between October 12 and 14 last year.

Sheriff James Williamson jailed him for 14 months and banned him from contacting either complainer for two years.