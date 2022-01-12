Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Brechin man who knifed masseuse must inform authorities of new relationships

By Caroline Spencer
January 12 2022, 12.06pm
Marc Sleet
Marc Sleet

A Brechin man who knifed a masseuse because he thought she would rob him has been ordered to tell the authorities if he wants to start a new relationship with a woman.

Marc Sleet held a knife to his victim’s back and threw her across a bed in May 2019.

The 23-year-old launched the attack after fearing he was going to be robbed by other people who were in the woman’s home on McDonald Street, Dundee.

He was initially charged with attempted rape but the Crown dropped it’s allegation.

He admitted assault and weapon possession.

Attacked woman in flat

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard how the woman was a shop assistant but also offered massage services.

Sleet, of River Street, Brechin, requested a massage through her mobile phone number – which was publicly available – and arrived at her flat at around 9am on May 23.

After discovering she was not alone, Sleet grabbed the woman by the neck from behind.

Depute Fiscal Gavin Burton said: “She felt a sharp object in her back.

“She was pushed onto the bed, which caused her to fall over the bed.

“The complainer shouted and other witnesses ran into the living room.”

Sleet tried to leave the ground-floor property but a struggle ensued with the other witnesses.

Police were contacted and Sleet was traced outside the Wellgate with blood on his hands.

He admitted stabbing the woman and said he was “sorry”.

His victim suffered a small cut to her back as well as bruises on her arm.

Fled to city centre

Sleet’s defence advocate Kris Gilmartin said: “He (Sleet) had understood from previous discussions that they would be alone.

“As he is heading into the bedroom, he heard other people.

“At that stage, he panicked and thought he was going to be assaulted and robbed.

“He took out the knife in his possession, he has grabbed the complainer, pushed her over the bed.

“He makes his way to the city centre and phones his mental health nurse (about) what has happened.”

At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Sleet’s representative Stuart Hamilton stressed his client has mental health issues.

Direct alternative to prison

Sleet was sentenced to 18 months supervision and a 120-hour unpaid work order.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael stated: “This was a serious offence involving assault on private property.

“A community payback order is a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Sleet will also have to inform authorities if he begins a relationship with a woman.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier