Brechin man who knifed masseuse must inform authorities of new relationships

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Brechin man who knifed a masseuse because he thought she would rob him has been ordered to tell the authorities if he wants to start a new relationship with a woman.

Marc Sleet held a knife to his victim’s back and threw her across a bed in May 2019.

The 23-year-old launched the attack after fearing he was going to be robbed by other people who were in the woman’s home on McDonald Street, Dundee.

He was initially charged with attempted rape but the Crown dropped it’s allegation.

He admitted assault and weapon possession.

Attacked woman in flat

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard how the woman was a shop assistant but also offered massage services.

Sleet, of River Street, Brechin, requested a massage through her mobile phone number – which was publicly available – and arrived at her flat at around 9am on May 23.

After discovering she was not alone, Sleet grabbed the woman by the neck from behind.

Depute Fiscal Gavin Burton said: “She felt a sharp object in her back.

“She was pushed onto the bed, which caused her to fall over the bed.

“The complainer shouted and other witnesses ran into the living room.”

Sleet tried to leave the ground-floor property but a struggle ensued with the other witnesses.

Police were contacted and Sleet was traced outside the Wellgate with blood on his hands.

He admitted stabbing the woman and said he was “sorry”.

His victim suffered a small cut to her back as well as bruises on her arm.

Fled to city centre

Sleet’s defence advocate Kris Gilmartin said: “He (Sleet) had understood from previous discussions that they would be alone.

“As he is heading into the bedroom, he heard other people.

“At that stage, he panicked and thought he was going to be assaulted and robbed.

“He took out the knife in his possession, he has grabbed the complainer, pushed her over the bed.

“He makes his way to the city centre and phones his mental health nurse (about) what has happened.”

At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Sleet’s representative Stuart Hamilton stressed his client has mental health issues.

Direct alternative to prison

Sleet was sentenced to 18 months supervision and a 120-hour unpaid work order.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael stated: “This was a serious offence involving assault on private property.

“A community payback order is a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Sleet will also have to inform authorities if he begins a relationship with a woman.