Abusive boyfriend’s call answered by police after volley of threatening texts to ex-partner in Perth

An error occurred. Please try again.

An abusive boyfriend sent a series of chilling texts to his partner while she was discussing his behaviour with officers at Perth police station.

Daniel Sweeney made clear his hatred for his ex-girlfriend in a flurry of mobile messages, which were immediately seen by police.

When he tried to call his ex, her phone was answered by an officer at the station.

The 25-year-old appeared in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted sending “threatening and abusive” messages to the woman on November 11 and 12, 2020.

Fining Sweeney £400, Sheriff William Wood told him: “This is no way to talk to anyone.”

A visibly angry Sweeney then tried to storm out of court while the sheriff was addressing him but he was stopped by a police officer.

Sweeney, of High Street, Perth, must stay clear of his ex for two years as part of a non-harassment order.

‘I hate you with a passion’

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said Sweeney and his girlfriend had been together for about six months.

“After the relationship ended, Mr Sweeney reported the complainer for domestic assault,” she told the court.

“As a result, the complainer was made subject to bail conditions, preventing her from contacting the accused.

“Despite that however, they made attempts to continue their relationship and stayed in contact for periods at a time.”

The court heard that on November 11, 2020, Sweeney sent his former partner a text message, stating: “I hate you. Want to tell me how much you hate me?

“Trust me, you lying sack of s***. I hate you with a passion.

“I swear on my mother’s grave… and all the dead, I swear on them all you will regret this.”

He added: “I will make sure you regret f***ing me about one last time, darling.”

Ms Ritchie said: “The complainer interpreted the message as threatening.”

Confession at police station

The woman became concerned about her bail conditions, Ms Ritchie said.

“She attended at Perth police station the following day, to tell police that she had breached her conditions and requested some assistance.

“Officers observed she was distressed and visibly upset.”

Ms Ritchie said: “When she was at the police station, at approximately 4.30pm, she received 11 text messages from the accused.

“She handed her phone to the police.”

In the messages, Sweeney told her: “Stop making me hate you more than anything” and called her a “horrible disrespectful f***wit”.

Sweeney then called the mobile, which was answered by a police officer.

“The officer recognised the accused’s voice,” said Ms Ritchie.

“Whilst on the phone, the accused confirmed he had sent the text messages.”

A solicitor for Sweeney said the couple’s relationship had been “extremely toxic” but is now over.

“He is not working, but he intends to get back into work soon,” she said.