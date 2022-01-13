Thursday court round-up — Negotiating with Boris and Covid case

An error occurred. Please try again.

It would probably be easier to say what hasn’t happened in the courts today but here you go.

Cannabis farmer warning

A Methil cannabis farmer has been told to complete unpaid work or he will be jailed.

Paul Callaghan’s home at Den Walk was raided by police three years ago.

They found lights, fans, hygrometers, carbon dioxide dispensers – all used in growing cannabis.

Six cannabis plants were seized, as well as cannabis elsewhere in the property.

Police found three mobile phones and messages on the device – including from contacts named “Big Mitch” and “Boris” – featured price negotiations.

Callaghan, 46, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis between September and November, 2018 and to producing the drug on November 9, 2018.

Defence solicitor Alan Davie said his client sold the cannabis only to friends and sold CBD oils, explaining they were legal.

Sheriff James Williamson sentenced Callaghan to 225 hours of unpaid work and said: “If you breach this order, you’re going into custody at the first breach.”

‘Big Friendly Teacher’

Perth pensioner Thomas Smith has admitted killing a much-loved Fair City school teacher in a horrific road crash. Smith, 76, drove headlong into Adam Pattinson – described by pupils at Craigclowan School, where he taught, as the “Big Friendly Teacher” – on the outskirts of the city last February. He admitted causing the death by dangerous driving.

Covid case

A reckless woman exposed police officers to infection to Covid-19 after lying about isolating following a positive result.

Riki Carr appeared via video link at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit culpably and recklessly stating to two police constables on January 12 that she had completed the required isolation after a positive result.

Carr, 29, also pled guilty to shouting, swearing and threatening violence while in possession of a piece of wood outside her home on Happyhillock Road, Dundee on the same day.

Sheriff John Rafferty ordered a social work report and restriction of liberty assessment and freed Carr on bail pending sentencing in February.

Off the buses

Former Dundee bus driver Abdul Radwan was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and will be sentenced later. He was caught with some of the worst category of child abuse material at his then-home in Glenrothes.

Kiss off

Kirkcaldy man Oliviero Congiu has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 18 months after admitting trying to kiss a teenager at Kirkcaldy railway station.

Congiu, of Ramsey Road, admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly attempting to kiss the 16-year-old’s lips on May 21.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday, he was placed under supervision for a year and a half.

His solicitor said: “I suggest that this was a one off fleeting incident which was totally out of character for this man.

“I don’t think he’s a dangerous man.

“I do say that it’s a one off.

“To put him on the register would go too far, taking all matters into account.”

However, Sheriff James Williamson said: “The sexual element of the offence is significant.”

Double attempted murder

Mark Wishart was jailed for six years for a double attempted murder in Perth. The enraged motorist drove onto a city centre pavement and directly at two men after someone aimed a kick at his car. Despite one being thrown over the car, neither was badly injured.

Drink-drive councillor charge

A Scottish Conservative councillor will stand trial next month accused of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Audrey Coates, who was suspended by the party in June, denies she was nearly three times the legal limit when she got behind the wheel in September 2020.

It is alleged she drove a Citreon C1 along Longcauseway, Seafield Road and Cornhill Road, after consuming so much alcohol there was 177 milligrams of it in 100 ml of urine.

The legal limit is 67 milligrams.

Coates, of Cornhill Road, is further accused of driving without insurance.

The award-winning businesswoman, 65, denies both charges.

Her case was called in her absence at Perth Sheriff Court.

Prosecutors confirmed they were prepared for trial on February 1.

