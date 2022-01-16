Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline man who tried to meet child for unlawful sex to be sentenced next month

By Ross Gardiner
January 16 2022, 10.00am Updated: January 16 2022, 10.58am
Dale Mackie
Dale Mackie at Dunfermline Sheriff Court

A Dunfermline man who admitted he tried to meet a child for indecent purposes will be sentenced next month.

Dale Mackie, of Mackie Place, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to a pair of offences.

The 30-year-old admitted he had tried to engage in sexual communication with a social media account he believed belonged to a child.

He had sent sexual messages over social media to an account he believed was being run by 13-year-old Stacey Carter.

In fact, the account was run by Denise Somers, a grown woman.

Mackie admitted he also attempted to meet with the operator of an account which he believed was a child.

He admitted that from a property in Cowdenbeath or elsewhere, he tried to meet with the girl for the purposes of then or afterwards engaging in unlawful sexual activity with her or in her presence.

Sheriff William Gilchrist deferred sentencing on Mackie until February 9.

The sheriff said: “Given the nature of the charges, a report will be required.”

He placed Mackie on the Sex Offenders Register for a period which will be confirmed next month.

Mackie was released on bail with the condition that he does not contact any child under 16 without an adult over the age of 21 present continued.

