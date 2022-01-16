Dunfermline man who tried to meet child for unlawful sex to be sentenced next month

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dunfermline man who admitted he tried to meet a child for indecent purposes will be sentenced next month.

Dale Mackie, of Mackie Place, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to a pair of offences.

The 30-year-old admitted he had tried to engage in sexual communication with a social media account he believed belonged to a child.

He had sent sexual messages over social media to an account he believed was being run by 13-year-old Stacey Carter.

In fact, the account was run by Denise Somers, a grown woman.

Mackie admitted he also attempted to meet with the operator of an account which he believed was a child.

He admitted that from a property in Cowdenbeath or elsewhere, he tried to meet with the girl for the purposes of then or afterwards engaging in unlawful sexual activity with her or in her presence.

Sheriff William Gilchrist deferred sentencing on Mackie until February 9.

The sheriff said: “Given the nature of the charges, a report will be required.”

He placed Mackie on the Sex Offenders Register for a period which will be confirmed next month.

Mackie was released on bail with the condition that he does not contact any child under 16 without an adult over the age of 21 present continued.