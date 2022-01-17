Care worker faces sentence for mistreating elderly woman and insulting residents in Fife home

An error occurred. Please try again.

A care worker has been found guilty of mistreating an elderly woman at a Fife home.

The victim, who suffered from dementia and has since died, was a resident at the Henderson House care home in Dalgety Bay.

Pauline Wilson also shouted and made abusive comments at other residents, calling them “fat” and “disgusting”.

Wilson, 56, of Harbour Place, Dalgety Bay, went on trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and was found guilty of the two charges she faced.

On two occasions between January 1 and December 31 2019 at Henderson House, Link Road, Dalgety Bay, she ill-treated or wilfully neglected a woman by intentionally spraying water in her face, causing unnecessary discomfort.

She was also convicted of a charge that on various occasions she shouted, swore and made derogatory and offensive comments.

Accused’s employment terminated

Meredith Cottingham, 27, who worked at the home at the time through an agency, said she saw Wilson deliberately spraying the water directly into the woman’s face as she was being showered.

She claimed she had reported the matter to the manager.

The trial also heard evidence Wilson had made abusive comments to other residents calling them “fat”, “greedy”, “disgusting” and shouting “shut up” to one.

The court heard Wilson’s employment at the home had been terminated following an internal investigation.

Sheriff Wylie Robertson called for reports and Wilson will be sentenced on February 9.