Glenrothes man guilty of 13-year campaign of abuse including cane and belt assaults

A jury has found Glenrothes man David Maxwell guilty of indecent and sexual assaults on a woman over a 13-year period.

Maxwell, of Balgonie Avenue, had previously admitted to acting in a threatening manner towards the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

However, he had denied that between October 2006 and December 2010, he had indecently assaulted her at properties in the town.

The 48-year-old faced allegations that on repeated occasions, he demanded she removed the bottom half of her clothing and repeatedly removed the clothing anyway.

Jurors took only an hour to determine he demanded the woman bend over, pushed her body to stop her from moving and performed sex acts on her.

Maxwell was also convicted of striking the woman’s naked buttocks with his hand and a belt.

Furthermore, the jury found that at properties in Warout Brae and Cedar Crescent in Thornton, Maxwell sexually assaulted the woman on repeated occasions between 2010 and 2019.

He was found, over this time period, to have struck the woman with his hand and a wooden cane.

However, jurors rejected allegations that he had also struck her with a “homemade whip.”

Maxwell had already admitted sending the woman a photograph of his naked buttocks and abusive messages in May 2019.

Sheriff Charles MacNair QC deferred sentencing until February for reports.

He released Maxwell on bail and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register.

Furthermore, he issued a non-harassment order banning Maxwell from contacting his victim.