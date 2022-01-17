Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glenrothes man guilty of 13-year campaign of abuse including cane and belt assaults

By Ross Gardiner
January 17 2022, 10.00am
A jury has found Glenrothes man David Maxwell guilty of indecent and sexual assaults on a woman over a 13-year period.

Maxwell, of Balgonie Avenue, had previously admitted to acting in a threatening manner towards the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

However, he had denied that between October 2006 and December 2010, he had indecently assaulted her at properties in the town.

The 48-year-old faced allegations that on repeated occasions, he demanded she removed the bottom half of her clothing and repeatedly removed the clothing anyway.

Jurors took only an hour to determine he demanded the woman bend over, pushed her body to stop her from moving and performed sex acts on her.

Maxwell was also convicted of striking the woman’s naked buttocks with his hand and a belt.

Furthermore, the jury found that at properties in Warout Brae and Cedar Crescent in Thornton, Maxwell sexually assaulted the woman on repeated occasions between 2010 and 2019.

He was found, over this time period, to have struck the woman with his hand and a wooden cane.

However, jurors rejected allegations that he had also struck her with a “homemade whip.”

Maxwell had already admitted sending the woman a photograph of his naked buttocks and abusive messages in May 2019.

Sheriff Charles MacNair QC deferred sentencing until February for reports.

He released Maxwell on bail and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register.

Furthermore, he issued a non-harassment order banning Maxwell from contacting his victim.

