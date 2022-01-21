Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth man, 51, sent 58 threatening texts to girlfriend after she refused to let him ride his bike

By Jamie Buchan
January 21 2022, 10.00am Updated: January 21 2022, 10.13am
Paul Scobie at Perth Sheriff Court
Paul Scobie at Perth Sheriff Court

A Perth man bombarded his girlfriend with a volley of menacing phone calls and text messages after she refused to let him ride his bike while drunk.

Paul Scobie, 51, got into an argument with his partner after drinking through the night.

When he went to his shed to cycle away, she told him he needed to sober up before he got on the saddle.

Later that evening, she received nearly 60 texts and several threatening phone calls from him.

He told her he would destroy her home, and take a hammer to the bicycle “until there was nothing left.”

Scobie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted making repeated offensive remarks and threats of violence in a series of messages and calls on August 1, last year.

Sheriff Euan Duthie told him: “You have recognised how unacceptable your behaviour was that day, albeit you have no recollection of it.”

Ordering Scobie to undertake 60 hours of unpaid work, the sheriff said: “This is a punishment that requires you to pay back to the community and I’m satisfied this offence was serious enough to warrant such an order, given the impact it had on the complainer.”

Scobie was also ordered to stay away from his now-ex-partner for one year.

“This is necessary to prevent further offending,” said the sheriff.

Threat to cause ‘as much damage as possible’

Scobie, of Strathtay Road, pleaded guilty to sending messages and making phone calls to his ex-partner that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

He also admitted a breach of court order banning him from approaching her.

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said: “The accused and the complainer had been in a relationship for about three-and-a-half years.

“The threats were to the extent that he advised he was going to cause as much damage as possible to the complainer’s address.”

Scobie called his partner a “f***ing whore” and told her he was going to “hammer a bike until there was nothing left”.

Ms Farmer said: “There was repeated calls of a similar nature that caused the complainer to contact the police.

“The accused was later caution and charged.”

Relationship was over

Solicitor Paul Ralph said: “The reference to hammering a bike maybe gives you an idea of the kind of messages he was sending.

“That morning there was an argument because Mr Scobie had been drinking through the night, the night before.

“He left the house and was going to take his bike out of the shed.

“His partner at the time told him he would have to be sober to take his bike.”

He added: “In the future, they will remain friends but the relationship is well and truly over.”

