Home News Courts

Forfar IT consultant given prison warning over child and bestiality images

By Gordon Currie
January 21 2022, 7.59am Updated: January 21 2022, 9.50am
Christopher Noonan
Christopher Noonan

A married IT consultant who downloaded child abuse images and extreme animal pornography over a 16-year period has been warned he will be jailed if he fails to comply with an unpaid work programme.

Christopher Noonan was living at home with his estranged wife and children when police got a tip-off he had access to a hoard of vile images.

Noonan was placed under supervision for three years and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for three years and told to attend the Moving Forward Making Changes rehabilitation programme.

On a previous appearance, Noonan’s solicitor had asked for two of the computers to be returned to his client.

Sheriff Gregor Murray told him: “I maintain doubts about your willingness to do this work, given the minimisation of the offence by you.

“I retain the power to revoke the order and jail you and will do that if necessary.”

He banned Noonan from having unsupervised contact with children under 16.

Police tipped off about sick images

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Noonan, 64, from Forfar, admitted downloading indecent images of children at his family home between September 14, 2004 and July 25, 2020.

He also admitted, between March 28, 2011 and August 26, 2020, having extreme pornography featuring dogs and horses being forced to carry out sexual acts with adult women.

Fiscal depute Matthew Kerr told the court: “He is an IT consultant, based in London.

“The family home is a large, four-bedroom villa.

“He and his wife separated six years ago but both still live there.

“Confidential information was received by police that indecent images of children may be held on devices at the property.

“A search was commenced and various devices recovered.”

Mr Kerr said nearly 2,000 images were found, along with hours of video, and that some of the material had been kept for 16 years.

Solicitor Brian Bell, defending, told the court two of the computers which were found with a single, or pair of illicit images on them, cost £7,000.

