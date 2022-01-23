Topless thug chomped off part of man’s nose during Perth city centre attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man had part of his nose bitten off during a grisly assault in Perth city centre.

Robert Garrick is saving up for plastic surgery after being left disfigured in the terrifying attack on September 7, last year.

He was knocked to the ground by topless rival Ewan Grant while waiting for a bus in the city’s Mill Street.

Grant kicked Mr Garrack in the face and stomped on his head, before leaning in to sink his teeth into his nose.

The bloodied victim was able to get back on his feet, and ran to the safety of a passing taxi while his attacker gave chase.

Grant appeared via video link at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting Mr Garrack to his severe injury.

The 31-year-old, who is already serving time for a 4am break-in at a Tesco supermarket, was warned he faces further imprisonment.

Sheriff William Wood said: “This was clearly a particularly violent offence.

“Taking that, together with your record, you will know what your future is likely to be.”

Pair fell out on telephone

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova said Grant and Mr Garrack had fallen out during a telephone call.

“Words were exchanged and since then they have not been on good terms.

“At 11.20pm, Mr Garrack was at a bus stop with a friend in Mill Street after drinking in town.

“The accused approached the bus stop and took his t-shirt off.

“He approached Mr Garrick in a fighting stance.

“Mr Garrick and the accused began to fight and this spilled out onto the middle of the road in front of a bus.”

Ms Apostolova said: “The accused managed to get Mr Garrack onto the ground by kicking his legs.

“He then kicked him in the head numerous times and at one point stamped on his head.”

The fiscal depute said: “The accused then leaned down towards Mr Garrack and bit him on his nose, removing a small chunk.”

The court heard Mr Garrack managed to get up and began running towards The Bank Bar for help, with Grant chasing him.

Mr Garrack jumped into a taxi and was taken to Perth police station.

Seeking compensation

Ms Apostolova said: “He was then taken to Perth Royal Infirmary so his injuries could be assessed.

“However, he refused to divulge any details of the incident or provide a statement.”

A doctor who examined Mr Garrack said he would be left scarred unless he had plastic surgery on his nose.

In September, Mr Garrack contacted police and said he wanted to report the assault.

Grant was later traced by police.

Ms Apostolova said: “It was confirmed that Mr Garrack has not received any further treatment for the injury to his nose and he is now saving up for plastic surgery.

“He will be seeking compensation for this.”

The court heard Grant was serving an 11-month sentence for breaking into Perth’s Edinburgh Road Tesco and causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

“This was a significant matter,” said his solicitor Jim Lafferty.

Sentence was deferred until February 17.