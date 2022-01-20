Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife man inflicted injuries which could have killed baby, court told

By Dave Finlay
January 20 2022, 3.50pm
The High Court in Edinburgh
The High Court in Edinburgh

A man who attacked two babies in Fife, told the mother of one it looked like she had “a sore one” after fracturing her skull, court heard.

Christopher Kirk, 31,formerly of St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy, assaulted both the children when they were aged under one at houses in Fife.

During the attacks Kirk got hold of one child and shook him violently and also left a baby girl with a fractured skull.

The former night porter was due to stand trial at the High Court in Edinburgh this week, accused of attempting to murder the girl between 2018 and 2019.

However, the Crown accepted his guilty plea to a reduced charge of assaulting her to her severe injury and the danger of her life by squeezing her body, shaking her violently and striking her head with an unknown object or causing her head to strike against an object.

The first offender also admitted assaulting the boy between 2014 and the following year by shaking him violently.

Injuries could have killed victim

Advocate depute Derick Nelson told the court one witness had described Kirk as having “ongoing anger management issues”.

The court heard Kirk had contacted the mother of the girl, who he had been left looking after to tell her her daughter had an injury that looked like “a sore one”.

She decided to contact NHS24 and was advised to take the child to the Victoria Hospital, in Kirkcaldy.

A paediatric consultant was brought in and police and social services contacted.

The baby was found to have sustained a fractured skull and other injuries.

The court was told the force involved in the head injury sustained by the little girl could have killed her.

Sentence was deferred until next month for the preparation of a background.

The judge, Lord Richardson, remanded him in custody.

