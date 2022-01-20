‘You can’t take a joke’: Fife man sat in empty police car with takeaway and sounded its horn By Kirsty McIntosh January 20 2022, 6.44pm Updated: January 20 2022, 7.17pm Mullen climbed into a police car and sounded the horn. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Woman-hating creeper who followed women in Fife is jailed after court hears of ‘extreme’ and ‘concerning’ views Dundee man chased, kicked and spat on people during ‘anti-establishment’ Riverside rampage Dunfermline chicken farm manager smashed his own car with bricks and slashed tyres with knife Fife gang armed themselves with hammers, bats and tyre iron to settle £300 debt