Pensioner sent cyclist flying after clipping back wheel on Fife bridge

A 79-year-old motorist who knocked a cyclist flying on a bridge has been allowed to stay on the road.

James Keller admitted running into the back of the cyclist as they crossed a humpback bridge in Fife.

Fiscal depute Rachel Hill told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At 5.45pm the complainer was traveling north.

“He was wearing a high visibility helmet and colourful clothing.

“He had a red flashing light on the rear of his bike.

“The accused was driving behind the cyclist.

“After a long stretch of road there was a humpback bridge.

“At the top of the bridge the accused struck the rear tyre of the bike, throwing the cyclist from it onto the roadway.

“The complainer scrambled to the verge.

“He felt pain and there was blood dripping down his back.

“He was cut and bruised.

“His helmet had been cracked by the impact.”

Accused’s driving licence recently renewed

Solicitor Jim Laverty, defending, said of his client: “He is now 79 and the court has information from his doctor.

“The DVLA renewed his licence on December 18 2021 until January 11 2025.

“There have been investigations taken in relation to his fitness to drive.

“This was an unfamiliar road with an unanticipated blind spot.

“He fully accepts he was going slightly faster than he should have been.

“He has never been in trouble before.

“His wife has mobility problems and he is, in effect, her mobility.

“This was a moment’s inattention on an unfamiliar road.”

‘Momentary lapse of attention’

Keller, from Ladybank, Fife, had been charged with dangerous driving but admitted a reduced charge of causing injury by careless driving.

He had been driving his Vauxhall Corsa on the Q27 road, between Arncroach and the B940, in Fife’s East Neuk on August 13.

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “There is nothing to suggest this was anything other than a momentary lapse of attention on your part.”

He fined Keller £200 and imposed four points on his driving licence.